New phase takes Palm Central Private Residences to 650 homes overlooking the Cove waterway
Dubai: Nakheel has launched 216 new waterfront homes at Palm Central Private Residences on Palm Jebel Ali. The Dubai Holding Real Estate member announced the new additions to the project on November 24.
The homes sit in three stepped buildings overlooking the Cove waterway between Fronds C and D. The mix covers one- to five-bedroom apartments, four-bedroom duplex townhouses and five-bedroom penthouses. Select three- to five-bedroom apartments open onto podium terraces. Townhouses come with private terraces and double-height living areas.
This phase follows 212 homes released in October 2025 and 222 in June 2026. Together, the three releases bring Palm Central to 650 homes.
Residents get an infinity pool, a children's pool, landscaped lawns and beach volleyball courts. Indoors, the project adds a clubhouse, gym, games room and kids' club.
Nakheel awarded contracts worth more than Dh3.5 billion on April 27 to build 544 villas. Ginco General Contracting and United Engineering Construction won the work. Completion of those homes is targeted for late 2028.
n August 20, Nakheel released 44 beachfront villas on Frond F, which it described as one of the final chances to buy a new beachfront villa on the fronds. The developer has now awarded more than Dh13 billion in construction and infrastructure contracts.
The first villas are due for phased handover from early 2027. Reports last January indicated those units were on track for late 2027 completion, and building on some other fronds had yet to start.
Nakheel unveiled a separate community called Palm Springs beside Palm Jebel Ali on November 12. It is planned with links to Sheikh Zayed Road and Al Maktoum International Airport.
The masterplan spans seven interconnected islands with more than 90 kilometres of beachfront. On Nov 23, the developer undertook a ground breaking ceremony to begin works on a Mosque for up to 1,000 worshippers. A 9,000-square-metre retail centre will also serve the community, in line with the Dubai 2040 Urban Master Plan.