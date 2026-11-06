NRTC Group launches Dh50 million Taaza facility in Dubai to expand value-added fresh food processing

60,000 sq.ft. Jebel Ali facility expands processing capacity and foodservice solutions
NRTC Group is strengthening its value-added fresh food capabilities through a new Dh50 million Taaza processing facility in Jebel Ali Industrial Area 1, Dubai. Designed for evolving customer requirements, the facility will support quick-service restaurants (QSRs), hospitality operators, retailers and institutional foodservice businesses.
Spanning over 60,000 sq. ft., the operation brings together fresh produce preparation, washing and sanitisation, cutting, juice processing and flexible packaging capabilities. Its range of preparation formats and packaging options is tailored to customers’ product specifications and operational requirements.
“The new facility represents a strategic step in NRTC Group’s evolution towards a more integrated food supply chain, connecting fresh produce sourcing and distribution with value-added processing and customer-ready food solutions,” said Mohammed Alrifai, Group CEO of NRTC Group.
“In fresh food, competitive advantage is no longer defined by sourcing alone. Customers need consistency, convenience and products prepared to their exact requirements. Through our new NRTC Taaza facility, we are strengthening the capabilities that bring these needs together, supported by more than five decades of experience in fresh produce,” he added.
The facility combines semi-automated processing with flexible preparation and packaging options, including customised vegetable cuts, portion sizes, bulk formats and private-label solutions. Segregated processing zones, temperature-controlled environments and defined handling procedures support hygiene and product quality, helping QSRs, hospitality operators and retailers streamline preparation and procurement.
“NRTC Group’s established presence across foodservice, hospitality and retail provides a platform for Taaza’s next phase of growth. The facility is designed to help these sectors meet varied requirements, from consistent product specifications and portioning to customised packaging and the preparation needs of high-volume kitchens,” said Alrifai.
Building on its current fresh-cut vegetable and juice offering, NRTC Taaza plans to expand into convenience-led food categories such as sandwiches, wraps, dips, continental-style dishes and healthy prepared meals.
A proposed kitchen operation targeting approximately 2,000 meals a day would further extend its reach into ready-to-eat solutions, while QSRs remain a key growth priority. The business is targeting QSRs to account for approximately 20 per cent of its business in year one, rising to 40 per cent over three years.
The expansion builds on NRTC Group’s established supply-chain network, which spans more than 50 countries and handles approximately one million tonnes of fresh produce annually. By bringing this sourcing scale closer to customer-ready processing, the Group is positioning NRTC Taaza to capture more value across the fresh food chain, broaden its product offering and meet the evolving requirements of the UAE’s foodservice market.
“Food safety starts with how a facility is designed and managed. Clearly separated work zones, disciplined handling and traceability help our teams deliver the consistency customers expect,” added Alrifai.