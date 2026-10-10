iD Fresh expects minimal change, while Al Ain Farms has cut added sugars by 10-20%
Dubai: UAE food manufacturers say they can meet new limits on sodium, sugar and fat in packaged foods, though some warn of higher costs. Two of the country’s packaged food producers, iD Fresh Food and Al Ain Farms, told Gulf News how these rules will affect their products and budgets.
The Ministry of Health and Prevention introduced the limits for categories that include bread, flavoured yoghurt, laban, processed cheese and chips. Final limits will apply from December 31, 2030 and businesses that violate the rules could face fines of Dh5,000 to Dh500,000.
iD Fresh Food makes chapatis, parathas and dosa batter. PC Musthafa, Chairman and Global CEO, says the company has followed a clean label approach for 20 years. He anticipates little to no reformulation and expects to comply ahead of the deadlines.
Musthafa describes the company’s plants as “mega kitchens” that use ingredients and recipes familiar from a home kitchen. So, if you were worried that the new caps would end up changing the way your food tastes?
iD Fresh, ensures that the taste will remain steady. “Herbs, spices and fermentation, where appropriate, can bring depth of flavour without relying on excess salt or sugar. We have never taken shortcuts, and we never will. Most of our core products already meet the prescribed limits, so we do not expect a noticeable change in taste.”
He calls the phased rollout constructive, because it lets businesses spread investment across financial cycles. The gradual cuts also give consumers time to adjust their palates.
Costs are another matter. Musthafa warns of a short-term squeeze across the industry. “In the short to medium term, production costs will increase,” he says. “This will be driven by R&D testing, vendor compliance audits, accredited laboratory testing, and the sourcing of unadulterated raw materials.”
Shoppers may feel some of it at the till, though not necessarily. “Some additional costs may be reflected in retail prices, but increases are not inevitable,” Musthafa says. “Over time, efficient sourcing, better processes and scale can help businesses absorb transition costs and keep everyday food accessible.”
Al Ain Farms, which produces milk, yoghurt and laban, has already started. Hassan Safi, Group CEO of Al Ain Farms Group, links the work to the company’s standing. “A healthier community is a shared responsibility, and as the UAE’s leading food producer, we at Al Ain Farms Group believe we have an important role to play in advancing the nation’s wider wellbeing ambitions,” he says.
The company has moved from pledge to product. “We have already translated our commitment into action and reformulated selected Al Ain Farms products, reducing added sugars by 10-20%, under the Healthy Living initiative,” Safi says. “This has been done while consistently maintaining the taste and quality consumers know and trust.”
He concedes the price tag. “While reformulation requires significant one-time investment, it is one we undertake with pride because nothing matters more than ensuring that we continually improve the nutritional profile of everyday products,” he says.
Safi also wants other producers to follow. “We are keen to see this initiative encourage broader action across the food sector, making healthier choices easier and more accessible for everyone,” he says.
UAE food producers are open to adapting the new rules. The limits they must meet are specific. Leavened bread starts at 444mg of sodium per 100g and falls to 370mg. Its sugar cap drops from 6g to 5g per 100g, and total fat from 8.4g to 7g. Sweetened or flavoured yoghurt and laban will eventually be capped at 10g of total sugars per 100g. Sodium in chips and similar snacks falls from 564mg to 470mg per 100g.
Companies making bread have nine months from the date the resolution takes effect to meet the first-stage limits. Processed cheese makers get two years and three months. Every affected product must meet the final limits by December 31, 2030.