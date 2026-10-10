UAE food producers are open to adapting the new rules. The limits they must meet are specific. Leavened bread starts at 444mg of sodium per 100g and falls to 370mg. Its sugar cap drops from 6g to 5g per 100g, and total fat from 8.4g to 7g. Sweetened or flavoured yoghurt and laban will eventually be capped at 10g of total sugars per 100g. Sodium in chips and similar snacks falls from 564mg to 470mg per 100g.