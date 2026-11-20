Residents aged 60 and above can park free in paid public spaces across Sharjah.
Sharjah: Sharjah City Municipality has issued 7,372 free public parking subscriptions to senior citizens since the beginning of 2026, allowing eligible residents aged 60 and above to park free in all paid public parking spaces across the emirate, at any time.
The number marks an increase from the 6,734 free subscriptions issued throughout 2025, reflecting growing uptake of the service aimed at making daily travel and access to public facilities easier for older residents.
The initiative follows the vision and directives of His Highness Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, to prioritise senior citizens, meet their needs and provide facilities that improve their quality of life.
Hamed Al Qayed, Director of the Public Parking Department at Sharjah City Municipality, said the free subscriptions are available to senior citizens who meet the specified eligibility requirements.
Eligible applicants can obtain or renew their subscriptions easily through the municipality's official website, he said.
Al Qayed explained that the parking fee exemption forms part of the municipality's initiatives and services to support senior citizens, facilitate their mobility and ensure they can carry out their daily activities with greater convenience.
He added that the initiative also supports Sharjah's wider efforts to develop an integrated urban environment that meets the highest standards, enhances community well-being and makes public services more accessible.
To qualify for the free public parking subscription, applicants must be at least 60 years old and comply with the municipality's terms and conditions.
Beneficiaries are not permitted to use parking spaces reserved for people of determination or spaces allocated to commercial establishments and other entities, unless they are visiting or accessing services provided at those locations.
The municipality also allows only one free subscription per family, issued to one senior citizen, provided the applicant fulfils all the eligibility requirements.
Al Qayed said the service is part of the municipality's continued commitment to easing mobility for older residents and helping them meet their everyday needs without the added burden of public parking fees.
The free subscriptions allow eligible senior citizens to use paid public parking spaces throughout Sharjah at any time.