Sharjah rolls out residential parking permits in three neighbourhoods

Online and call-centre services launched to register residents’ and visitors’ vehicles
Sharjah: Sharjah City Municipality has begun implementing a residential parking permit system in the neighbourhoods of Al Fisht, Sharqan and Al Rifa'a, reserving parking spaces for residents and regulating their use to prevent misuse.
The municipality said it has also launched an extensive inspection campaign in the three areas to address parking violations, particularly motorists parking in front of residential homes to avoid paying public parking fees.
Inspectors have been notifying vehicle owners that residential parking spaces are designated for residents only and warning that legal and administrative action may be taken against violators.
Hamed Al Qaed, Director of the Public Parking Department, said the municipality is closely monitoring residents' complaints and observations regarding parking management in residential areas.
He said a dedicated team of inspectors has been deployed to identify violations, issue warnings and ensure compliance with approved parking regulations.
"The initiative aims to reduce inconvenience to residents and preserve the appearance of residential neighbourhoods," Al Qaed said.
He added that the municipality is committed to ensuring residents have access to designated parking spaces around the clock while improving traffic movement within residential communities.
Al Qaed said random parking by non-residents not only causes inconvenience to residents but also negatively affects the urban appearance of neighbourhoods, prompting the municipality to introduce administrative and legal measures to curb such practices.
He noted that the inspection campaign will continue and may be expanded to cover additional residential areas in the future.
Residents of Al Fisht, Sharqan and Al Rifa'a can now register their vehicles under the residential parking permit system through the municipality's website. Registration will enable inspectors to identify authorised vehicles and verify their status during inspection rounds.
The municipality has also introduced a service allowing residents to register the vehicles of their visitors. Homeowners can contact the municipality's call centre by calling 993 and provide the visitor vehicle's details. This will allow visitors to use residential parking spaces in accordance with the approved regulations.