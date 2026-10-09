Meeting the professor who wants students to focus on empathy while using AI

As a manager in a fast-changing industry and a father of two boys, I also have concerns about how relevant education is in a world of AI. Prof. Ebrahim explained that the university starts with what the job market needs graduates to be and builds the curriculum backwards from there. It sounds obvious when you hear it. I imagine that means that we will see courses changing and adapting quickly year-to-year as the goalposts continue to move.



Near the end, I asked which skills matter most in a world full of AI. I half expected him to say something around engineering or critical thinking. He said ethics, empathy, humility and the ability to communicate with other people. I could see that he really meant it.



I found that reassuring. Machines and agents can mark papers, set agendas and pull in research. They won't notice the student at the back who is having a terrible week. Or a young person trying to find themselves as they move into adulthood.



That still needs a teacher, and on the evidence of our conversation, the teachers are about to get a lot more time to do it.