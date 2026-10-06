Hollywood and Bollywood domains unite under one founder as AI enters a new era
Abu Dhabi: No.1 FAME strategist Sheeraz Hasan today announced at AI Everything Abu Dhabi that his portfolio now includes Hollywood.AI, Hollywood.SI, Bollywood.AI and Bollywood.SI, bringing all four names under his ownership and one vision for entertainment’s future.
The announcement comes as AI Everything Abu Dhabi opens today at ADNEC Centre, bringing together technology companies, investors, innovators and business leaders for the two-day event. (aieverythingabudhabi.com)
On September 29, President Donald Trump signed the executive order “Inaugurating the Era of Super Intelligence,” directing federal executive agencies, where legally permitted, to replace “AI” with “SI” in official communications, websites and policy documents. (whitehouse.gov)
That same day, Trump met at the White House with technology leaders including Elon Musk, Meta’s Mark Zuckerberg, NVIDIA’s Jensen Huang, Google’s Sundar Pichai, Anthropic’s Dario Amodei and OpenAI President Greg Brockman. The leaders signed a voluntary accord addressing safe technology development, including internal safeguards and independent external reviews. (apnews.com)
On October 4, Musk confirmed plans to rename SpaceXAI to SpaceXSI, replying on X: “Yes, we will make that change.” (tradingview.com)
Against that backdrop, Hasan is positioning his four-brand portfolio for acquisition, licensing and strategic partnerships across Hollywood and Bollywood.
According to Hasan, technology companies, studios, streaming services and investors are approaching him with acquisition and partnership proposals, with interest spanning China, India, other Asian markets, the Middle East, Europe and America.
His vision spans intelligent filmmaking, digital stars, virtual creators, music and new storytelling formats - positioning Hollywood.AI, Hollywood.SI, Bollywood.AI and Bollywood.SI as potential platforms for entertainment’s next chapter.
His message from Abu Dhabi is clear: AI leads the race today. Super Intelligence is the next frontier. Sheeraz Hasan now controls all four names, bringing Hollywood and Bollywood’s AI and SI branding together under one owner.
Four names. Two entertainment powerhouses. One founder. A global opportunity.
For those seeking to acquire, license or partner around these digital assets, the negotiations begin with Sheeraz Hasan.