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First in Bangladesh history: Hasan Mahmud's incredible Test hat-trick in Abu Dhabi

Bangladesh pacer Hasan Mahmud ends 13-year wait with stunning Test hat-trick

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Shamseer Mohammed, Staff Writer
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Hasan Mahmud becomes first Bangladesh pacer to take Test hat-trick
Hasan Mahmud becomes first Bangladesh pacer to take Test hat-trick
AFP

Bangladesh fast bowler Hasan Mahmud created history on Sunday, becoming the first pacer from his country to take a hat-trick in Test cricket.

The 26 year old achieved the remarkable feat against Afghanistan on the third day of the one off Test at the Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi.

And he did it in some style.

Bowling the 83rd over of Afghanistan's first innings, Hasan dismissed Ismat Alam, Qais Ahmad and Zia ur Rehman off three consecutive deliveries.

He first bowled Ismat for one before getting Qais caught behind by wicketkeeper Litton Das.

The historic moment came when he trapped Zia lbw. The umpire initially turned down the appeal, but Bangladesh successfully reviewed the decision to complete the hat-trick.

A 13 year wait ends

Interestingly, Hasan is only the third Bangladeshi bowler to claim a Test hat-trick.

Alok Kapali was the first, achieving the feat against Pakistan in 2003, while Sohag Gazi repeated it against New Zealand in 2013.

However, both were spinners, making Hasan the first Bangladesh fast bowler to achieve the milestone.

It also ended a 13 year wait for another Bangladesh Test hat-trick.

Hasan went on to finish with five wickets for 55 runs as Afghanistan were bowled out for 240 in reply to Bangladesh's 346, giving the visitors a first innings lead of 106 runs.

For a country traditionally known for producing quality spinners, this was certainly a special moment for its fast bowling department.

Shamseer Mohammed
Shamseer MohammedStaff Writer
From code to kick-off: Gulf News’ Mohammed Shamsheer spends his weekdays in DevOps and weekends watching football — a proud Chelsea supporter through and through.
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