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Towhid Hridoy century puts Bangladesh back on track against South Africa

The 25-year-old scores 137 after Rabada's 5-wicket burst leaves Bangladesh reeling at 22-3

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Bangladesh's Towhid Hridoy celebrates after scoring a century on day one of the first Test against South Africa at the DP World Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg on November 15, 2026.
Bangladesh's Towhid Hridoy celebrates after scoring a century on day one of the first Test against South Africa at the DP World Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg on November 15, 2026.
AFP

Johannesburg: Rising batting talent Towhid Hridoy hit a century on Sunday as Bangladesh recovered from a fast bowling blitz by Kagiso Rabada on the first day of the first Test against South Africa.

Hridoy made 137 in a Bangladesh total of 327 for six before being dismissed off the last ball of the day at the Wanderers.

He shared partnerships of 99 with Tanzid Hasan (67) for the fourth wicket and 200 with veteran Litton Das (92 not out) for the sixth wicket – a record stand for any wicket for Bangladesh against South Africa. 

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Rabada took the first five wickets for South Africa – three in a devastating opening spell and two off successive deliveries when he returned to the attack immediately after lunch. But he had no further success and finished with five for 51. 

Marco Jansen trapped Hridoy leg before wicket with a swinging full toss to lift South African hopes of finishing off the innings early on Monday with the second new ball only four overs old. 

A Bangladesh recovery seemed a distant dream when the tourists were reeling at 22 for three after winning the toss and batting on a pitch which lived up to a reputation for helping seam bowlers at the start of a match. 

Mahfijul Islam became only the fourth debutant in Test history to be dismissed by the first ball of the match when he edged Rabada to gully. 

Mominul Haque was caught behind in Rabada's second over and captain Najmul Hossain Shanto had his off stump uprooted when he went for a big drive off a ball which swung in to the left-hander. 

Hridoy, 25, was playing in his fourth Test. He made 350 not out for Bangladesh A against South Africa A in Potchefstroom in August and returned to South Africa in prime form after making a Bangladesh record 242 not out and 82 in his previous Test against the West Indies in Sylhet last week. 

Hridoy batted with wristy confidence in a 227-ball innings which included 14 fours and a six. He slashed Dane Paterson to the third man boundary to reach his century before taking off his helmet and kissing the ground. 

It was Bangladesh's highest total against South Africa, beating the 326 they scored in Chittagong in 2015. 

Hridoy equalled Mahmudul Hasan Joy's record for the highest individual score for his country against South Africa – the only Bangladesh century in 16 previous Tests between the two countries.

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