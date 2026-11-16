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Johannesburg Test: Marques Ackerman smashes 157 as South Africa fight back against Bangladesh

202-run stand with Zubayr Hamza helped South Africa reach 287-4 after Bangladesh made 400

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AFP
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South Africa's Marques Ackerman celebrates after scoring a century on day two of the first Test against Bangladesh at the DP World Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg on November 16, 2026.
South Africa's Marques Ackerman celebrates after scoring a century on day two of the first Test against Bangladesh at the DP World Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg on November 16, 2026.
AFP

Johannesburg: Marques Ackerman hit an aggressive century as South Africa bounced back on the second day of the first Test against Bangladesh at the Wanderers Stadium on Monday.

The left-handed Ackerman struck 157 off 164 balls as South Africa made 287 for four in reply to Bangladesh's first innings of 400.

Ackerman, in his third Test, and the recalled Zubayr Hamza, who made 83, put on 202 for the second wicket. They came together after the experienced Aiden Markram was caught behind off Hasan Mahmud for four in the second over of South Africa's innings.

Earlier, Bangladesh made their highest total against South Africa. 

Litton Das, resuming on 92, scored 120 as the tourists added 73 runs to their overnight total of 327 for six for the loss of their remaining four wickets.

Ackerman and Hamza had to survive some hostile new ball bowling by Mahmud and Taskin Ahmed but took control on a true batting surface as the ball lost its shine.

Hamza, playing in his eighth Test but his first in more than two years, put in a strong claim to establish himself in South Africa's problematic number three batting position. He is the eighth player to be tried at three since Shukri Conrad became coach in 2023.

Hamza hit 12 boundaries in a 129-ball innings before he was caught behind in the first over bowled by part-time left-arm spinner Mominul Haque.

Ackerman, who made 95 in his second Test appearance against Australia last month, again displayed a fearless approach, using his feet and playing a variety of wristy strokes.

He showed no nerves as he cruised through the nineties, reaching his century off 125 balls. He then went on an all-out assault, scoring 57 more runs off 39 deliveries before he was caught in the deep off Mahmud. Ackerman hit 21 fours and a six.

Ackerman's dismissal brought Bangladesh back into the contest and Mahmud claimed his third wicket when Matthew Breetzke was caught behind for two.

Mahmud could have had a fourth scalp but Ryan Rickelton survived a difficult chance to wicketkeeper Das off the first ball he faced.

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