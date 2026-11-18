Litton Das dedicates century to daughter Anayra on her third birthday
Bangladesh cricketer Litton Das found a beautiful way to celebrate his daughter Anayra's third birthday, even though he was thousands of miles away from home.
The wicketkeeper batter scored a brilliant century against South Africa in the first Test at Johannesburg's Wanderers Stadium on Monday, November 16, before revealing a touching birthday message for his little princess, who turned three that day.
After reaching his hundred, Litton raised his bat and helmet before pulling a small piece of paper from his pocket.
It read: "Happy Birthday my Princess. This 100 for you."
The simple gesture made an already memorable innings even more special.
What makes the story even more touching is that Litton had planned the celebration before completing his century.
The 32 year old had finished the opening day unbeaten on 92 and needed just eight more runs to reach the milestone.
Speaking after the second day's play, Litton revealed that he had asked a member of Bangladesh's support staff to write the birthday message that morning.
He was confident of reaching three figures and wanted to surprise his daughter on her third birthday.
"I miss her," Litton said, according to the ICC.
"Whenever you think of the future, you will think about positive things. I definitely thought last night that I would do that and I did."
Litton completed his century against South African fast bowler Marco Jansen.
It was his eighth Test hundred and his first on South African soil.
The innings was important for Bangladesh too.
The visitors had struggled early in their first innings, losing three wickets for just 22 runs.
They recovered through important contributions from Towhid Hridoy and Tanzid Hasan before Litton helped them build a competitive total.
Hridoy scored 137, while Litton finished with 120 from 179 balls, including 14 fours and a six.
Bangladesh eventually posted 400 in their first innings.
Litton's contribution did not end with the bat.
He took six catches during South Africa's first innings, setting a new Bangladesh Test record.
He also became only the third player in Test history to score a century and take six catches in the same innings, joining South Africa's Denis Lindsay and AB de Villiers.
At stumps on the third day, South Africa had reached 386 for 7, trailing Bangladesh by just 14 runs.
Marques Ackerman scored 157, while Ryan Rickelton remained unbeaten on 56.
South Africa captain Temba Bavuma retired hurt on 49 with a calf problem.
Bangladesh fought back with three quick wickets, with Hasan Mahmud taking four wickets in the innings.
However, rain and lightning prevented play after lunch, bringing an early end to the third day's action.
With two days remaining, the match was still undecided.
For Litton, however, the Test had already become a memorable occasion.
Unable to celebrate Anayra's third birthday in person, he ensured she was part of one of the most special moments of his international career.