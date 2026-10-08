GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 35°C
PRAYER TIMES
WORLD
WORLD
World /
Americas

Trump says anyone who does not call AI 'super intelligence' is 'the enemy'

Trump mentioned his proposed name change in a speech before the UNGA last month

Last updated:
AFP
2 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
US President Donald Trump
US President Donald Trump
AP

Washington, United States: US President Donald Trump, who has said he wants the term "super intelligence" to replace artificial intelligence, said Thursday that anyone who does not heed his wishes will be treated as "THE ENEMY," without saying what the consequences would be.

"The White House considers anyone that uses the term, 'Artificial Intelligence,' as opposed to the highly accepted new and more accurate term, 'Super Intelligence,' THE ENEMY!" Trump said in a post on his Truth Social network.

Get updated faster and for FREE: Download the Gulf News app now - simply click here.

Trump mentioned his proposed name change in a speech before the UN General Assembly last month, saying his new term "sounds much better."

Then in late September, Trump signed an executive order, imposing the use of "super intelligence" across the US government.

That same obligation does not affect the private sector, but some there are already adopting it, including Mark Zuckerberg's Meta group.

Trump ally Elon Musk is using "super intelligence" in his posts on his X network.

The semantic debate is primarily a political one: the US president, who has stridently defended the use of AI, is trying to put a positive spin on it in the face of mounting worries about AI security, and anger over the proliferation of data centers in the US.

More generally, Trump is a fan of renaming things or creating nicknames: he now calls the Gulf of Mexico the "Gulf of America" and converted Lake Ontario into "Lake America."

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

US President Donald Trump and China's President Xi Jinping walk in the Grand Foyer of the White House during a State Dinner, Thursday, Sept. 24, 2026, in Washington.

China responds to Trump’s ‘super intelligence’ push

2m read
President Donald Trump welcomes Chinese President Xi Jinping to speak during a state dinner in the East Room of the White House on September 24, 2026 in Washington, DC. Trump is hosting Xi for a three-day state visit to Washington, DC, where the leaders were expected to discuss trade practices, artificial intelligence and the furthering of "strategic stability" between the two countries.

Trump-Xi talks: AI, trade and Iran take centre stage

5m read
China's President Xi Jinping and US President Donald Trump during a military review in the Rose Garden of the White House in Washington, DC, on September 24, 2026.

Xi sets AI, Taiwan and Iran red lines in Trump talks

3m read
A US Air Force F-35 fighter jet flies overhead during the "Salute to America" Independence Day celebration on the National Mall in Washington, DC, on July 4, 2026.

US approves sale of 48 F-35 jets to Saudi Arabia

3m read