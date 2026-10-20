Iran's strikes on US ships near Hormuz foiled by USS George Washington crew
Capt. Nicholas DeLeo, commanding officer of the forward-deployed USS George Washington, told reporters during a recent media visit in the US Fifth Fleet area that Iran had attempted to strike “a variety of ships” near the Strait of Hormuz, but none had succeeded.
“Those have all been unsuccessful, and I can tell you that reason is 100% due to our sailors on this ship,” DeLeo said, according to the carrier’s commanding officer’s remarks reported during the visit.
He said the carrier and its crew use both offensive and defensive measures to protect Navy vessels, and that crews continuously train for missile and drone threats.
The Nimitz-class carrier is operating in the Arabian Sea near the Strait of Hormuz, supporting the US maritime blockade of Iran, escorting commercial tankers and defending shipping lanes.
The USS George Washington's (CVN-73) core mission is to enforce a US blockade on Iranian oil, monitoring threats, and providing air support and surveillance alongside the strike group. It is accompanied by other operating elements, including the guided-missile destroyer USS Shoup (DDG-86), USS Robert Smalls, USS Benfold (DDG-65) and Carrier Air Wing 5 (CVW-5).
DeLeo’s statement indicates that Iranian attacks are not limited to a single vessel type or target, suggesting threats against military ships, commercial vessels, or both, near one of the world’s most strategically sensitive energy chokepoints.
His claim that all attempts were unsuccessful is a morale and deterrence message, but it also implies an ongoing campaign of missile, drone, or other maritime threats requiring constant defensive operations.
USS George Washington (CVN-73) is a Nimitz Class aircraft carrier currently operated by the United States Navy. The carrier, built by Northrop Grumman in Virginia, has been in active service for 34 years.
Each nuclear-powered supercarrier can embark up to 90 aircraft and operate with virtually unlimited range, providing unmatched air superiority and strike capability worldwide.
The Nimitz class nuclear-powered supercarriers have served as the cornerstone of US naval power projection for over 50 years.