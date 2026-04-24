Dubai: Table tennis robot “Ace” competes against a professional ping pong player during project tests, as shown in footage shared by Japanese tech group Sony. The robot uses a network of cameras and AI to perform complex, real-time interactive tasks, accurately predicting the ball's trajectory.

The study, published in the journal Nature, highlights how the AI-powered robotic arm can handle the speed, spin, and complexity of elite-level table tennis. Roughly the size of a full table, Ace combines rapid decision-making with agile, forceful movements, although it operates with noticeable mechanical noise.

During testing, Ace faced five elite players and two professionals. It secured three wins out of five matches against elite opponents, while the remaining games were closely contested. Researchers noted that the robot has continued to improve even after the study’s submission, delivering stronger performances against professional players with faster rallies and more aggressive shot placement.

Sony AI said the breakthrough represents a significant step toward developing machines that can operate reliably in rapidly changing, real-world environments. Previous table tennis robots were limited to amateur-level rallies, but Ace signals a shift toward expert-level AI performance in physical tasks.

Video: AFP