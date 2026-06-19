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Dh20m boost for Dubai’s first integrated cancer hospital infrastructure

Al Jalila, Al Gurg foundations fund advanced systems at cancer facility

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Al Jalila, Al Gurg Foundations Fund Engineering Backbone of Hamdan Bin Rashid Cancer Hospital
Al Jalila, Al Gurg Foundations Fund Engineering Backbone of Hamdan Bin Rashid Cancer Hospital

Al Jalila Foundation has signed an agreement with the Easa Saleh Al Gurg Charity Foundation, securing a Dh20 million contribution to support Dubai Health’s Hamdan Bin Rashid Cancer Hospital, Dubai’s first integrated cancer care facility.

The funding will go towards advanced engineering systems for the hospital, which is being developed as a regional centre of excellence for cancer treatment and research.

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The agreement was signed at Al Jalila Foundation by Dr Amer Al Zarooni, CEO of Al Jalila Foundation, and Easa Al Gurg, Group CEO of Al Gurg Group, in the presence of senior officials from both organisations and Dubai Health.

The contribution will support critical hospital infrastructure, ensuring operational reliability and continuity across key systems.

Advanced life safety and power systems planned

As part of the project, Scientechnic and Al Gurg Automation & Controls (AGAC), both part of the Al Gurg Group, will deliver life safety and engineering systems.

These include low-voltage switchgear panels, fire alarm systems, voice evacuation solutions and central battery systems, covering design, supply, testing and commissioning for the hospital.

Focus on healthcare innovation

Officials said the hospital reflects a broader effort to strengthen healthcare infrastructure in the UAE and improve long-term patient outcomes.

Easa Al Gurg said the project represents a strategic investment in the future of healthcare, adding that the group is proud to contribute technical expertise to a national-level healthcare initiative.

Supporting dubai’s healthcare vision

Dr Amer Al Zarooni said the partnership highlights the role of philanthropy in advancing healthcare infrastructure and enabling high-impact medical projects.

He added that the initiative aligns with Al Jalila Foundation’s mission to support Dubai Health’s vision of integrating care, learning, discovery and giving to advance health outcomes.

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DubaiHealth

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