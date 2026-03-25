Fujairah to host Jiu-Jitsu Championship this weekend

Event will bring together athletes from leading clubs and academies across the UAE
Abu Dhabi: Fujairah is set to host the second round of the Khaled Bin Mohammad Bin Zayed Jiu-Jitsu Championship, in its 3rd edition, from March 27 to 29 at Zayed Sports Complex. The event will bring together athletes from leading clubs and academies across the UAE, competing across multiple age groups and further strengthening the championship’s position as a key fixture on the local jiu-jitsu calendar.
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The UAE Jiu-Jitsu Federation confirmed that competition will begin on Friday with the Under-18, Adults and Masters divisions for men and women. Action continues Saturday with the Under-14 and Under-16 categories before concluding on Sunday with the Under-12 and Kids divisions. Over the three days, the championship is expected to deliver strong competition and encourage families to join the stands and support the participants.
Since its launch, the championship has played a central role in identifying new talent and supporting athlete development. Holding the championship on a regular basis helps athletes improve their performance and gain the experience needed to represent the national team at international events.
Hosting the second round of the championship in Fujairah reflects the Federation’s commitment to organising events across the UAE, supporting grassroots participation and strengthening the sport’s connection with local communities. It also gives fans across different emirates the chance to follow the action up close, in line with the vision to solidify jiu-jitsu’s position as a leading community sport in the country.
Mohammad Salem Al Dhaheri, vice-chairman of the UAE Jiu-Jitsu Federation, said: “The Khaled bin Mohammad Bin Zayed Jiu-Jitsu Championship plays an important role in developing the sport across the UAE. It helps promote a strong sporting culture and deepen jiu-jitsu’s grassroots impact among various communities.
“The championship continues to grow as one of the key events on the local jiu-jitsu calendar. It provides a strong competitive environment that raises the standard of competition and brings families closer to the sport.”
He also highlighted that the championship supports the long-term growth of the sport by attracting new talent and providing a clear pathway for athletes to develop their skills in a structured sporting environment.
Wissam Motea Al Ahmad, Under-18 coach at Baniyas Club, said: “The championship is a strong test for athletes due to the high level of competition between clubs. We are approaching this round with a strong focus on performance and building on what we achieved in the previous round and past editions. Our goal is to stay among the top clubs and manage matches well to accumulate maximum points and win the title at the conclusion of the season.”
The event is part of a series of eight rounds held across the UAE during the season, including five rounds in the GI category and three in the No-GI category. It forms part of a wider system aimed at supporting athlete development, improving competition between clubs, and strengthening jiu-jitsu’s role as one of the most widely practised sports in the community.