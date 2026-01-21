Hundreds to compete in Jiu-Jitsu Championship in Dubai this weekend

The third edition of the championship will feature eight rounds hosted across different locations in the UAE, comprising five Gi rounds and three No Gi rounds. The structured competition format is designed to broaden participation, improve athletes’ mental and technical readiness, identify and develop emerging talent, and support National Teams, while maintaining high technical standards throughout the season.

Round 1 will be contested in the No Gi category and the event will take place in a competitive yet community-focused setting, in line with the Year of the Family, highlighting the championship’s role in bringing families and fans together, and promoting active, healthy lifestyles among youngsters.

“As part of the Year of the Family, the championship highlights the role of sport in strengthening family bonds by encouraging families to attend, support and engage positively with the competitions. It helps instill the values associated with the sport within the family environment and ensures they stay with athletes from the early stages of their careers, supporting the development of a generation that combines sporting success with social awareness and healthy lifestyles,” he added.

The Federation confirmed that the third edition will continue to build on the success of the previous two seasons, during which the championship established itself as a key event on the local sports calendar. A structured ranking system has helped raise participation levels and increase competition among clubs and academies, ensuring consistency in performance across the season.

Jai is a seasoned journalist with more than two decades of experience across India and the UAE, specialising in sports reporting. Throughout his distinguished career, he has had the privilege of covering some of the biggest names and events in sports, including cricket, tennis, Formula 1 and golf. A former first-division cricket league captain himself, he brings not only a deep understanding of the game but also a cricketer's discipline to his work. His unique blend of athletic insight and journalistic expertise gives him a wide-ranging perspective that enriches his storytelling, making his coverage both detailed and engaging. Driven by an unrelenting passion for sports, he continues to craft compelling narratives that resonate with readers. As the day winds down for most, he begins his work, ensuring that the most captivating stories make it to the print edition in time for readers to receive them bright and early the next morning.