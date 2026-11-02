Police urge residents to keep electric scooters off internal and external roads
Fujairah: Fujairah Police have urged residents to refrain from riding electric scooters on roads across the emirate, warning that their use on both internal and external roads is prohibited under the latest traffic advisory.
In a public notice shared on its official social media accounts, Fujairah Police General Headquarters called on community members to comply with the restriction, stressing that it was intended to protect riders and other road users.
"Fujairah Police General Headquarters urges the public not to use e-bike on internal or external roads, for your safety and the safety of others," the notice stated.
The advisory forms part of the police force's ongoing efforts to enhance road safety and promote community well-being.
Police urged the public to follow the guidelines and avoid using e-scooters on roads to help reduce the risk of accidents and ensure safer roads across Fujairah.