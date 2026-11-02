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Fujairah Police warn against riding e-scooters on public roads

Police urge residents to keep electric scooters off internal and external roads

Last updated:
Aghaddir Ali, Senior Reporter
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Fujairah Police warn against riding e-scooters on public roads
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Fujairah: Fujairah Police have urged residents to refrain from riding electric scooters on roads across the emirate, warning that their use on both internal and external roads is prohibited under the latest traffic advisory.

In a public notice shared on its official social media accounts, Fujairah Police General Headquarters called on community members to comply with the restriction, stressing that it was intended to protect riders and other road users.

"Fujairah Police General Headquarters urges the public not to use e-bike on internal or external roads, for your safety and the safety of others," the notice stated.

The advisory forms part of the police force's ongoing efforts to enhance road safety and promote community well-being.

Police urged the public to follow the guidelines and avoid using e-scooters on roads to help reduce the risk of accidents and ensure safer roads across Fujairah.

Aghaddir Ali
Aghaddir AliSenior Reporter
Aghaddir is a senior news reporter at Gulf News with more than a decade of experience covering the UAE’s most pressing developments. Known for her sharp eye for detail and deep expertise in the country’s legal and security systems, Aghaddir delivers journalism that clarifies complex issues and informs public discourse. While based in Sharjah, she also covers Dubai and the northern emirates. She leads daily reporting with a strong focus on breaking news, law enforcement, courts, crime, and legislation. Her work also spans education, public safety, environmental issues, and compelling community and adventure features. Aghaddir’s investigative stories engage readers in meaningful conversations about the nation’s evolving challenges and opportunities. Her interests include public policy, judicial affairs, social issues, healthcare, and governance, and her body of work reflects a commitment to accurate, impactful, and socially relevant journalism. She has established herself as a reliable and trusted voice in the region's media.
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