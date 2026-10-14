Sharjah-Dubai traffic alert: Heavy delays on key roads this morning

Congestion near Abu Hail, Muhaisnah and Dubai South; most highways remain clear
Dubai: Heavy traffic is slowing motorists near the Sharjah-Dubai border on Wednesday morning, with congestion around Abu Hail, Muhaisnah and several connecting roads, according to Google Maps.
Most major highways within Dubai are moving well, although delays are visible on parts of Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Road (E311), Al Khail Road (E44) and roads around Dubai South.
Heavy traffic is building on Sheikh Zayed Road (E11) near Abu Hail and the Sharjah-Dubai border, where several stretches are marked red and dark red on Google Maps.
Conditions ease further into Dubai, with traffic flowing through Jumeirah, Al Barsha and Dubai Marina.
Motorists are also encountering delays on connecting roads around Deira and Al Qusais, including sections of Damascus Street (D62) towards Sharjah.
Traffic is heavy on parts of Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Road (E311) near the Sharjah border, while most sections through Dubai remain clear.
Further south, traffic slows near Falconcity of Wonders and the Dubai-Al Ain Road (E66) interchange.
Another stretch of heavy congestion is visible near Dubai South and the Logistics District, close to Al Maktoum International Airport.
Traffic through Jumeirah Village Circle, Dubai Sports City and Dubai Production City is moving without major delays.
Al Khail Road (E44) is flowing well across most sections, with moderate congestion around Al Barsha South and nearby junctions.
Traffic also slows briefly near Dubai Design District and Warsan 3, particularly around the Emirates Road interchange.
The Al Quoz and Ras Al Khor stretches remain largely clear.
Emirates Road (E611) is moving smoothly across most of Dubai, including sections near Dubai South and Al Awir.
Short delays are visible near the Sharjah-side interchange with E88, but the main highway shows no widespread congestion.
Motorists are advised to allow extra travel time, maintain a safe following distance and check traffic conditions before setting off.