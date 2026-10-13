Breaking Bad star RJ Mitte wanted to top the show days before his death: ‘I set a bar that is kind of unattainable'

He said, “I don’t think it was an end; I think it was really the end of Heisenberg’s journey. But I don’t think that was the end of Skyler and Walter and Holly’s journey. You know I think there’s a lot of unanswered questions there, that for them will probably never be answered. I think there’s still a big step for the White family. There’s always more to be told. But you got to tell it right.”