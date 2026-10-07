‘A Matter of Life and Death’ is Saudi's pick for the Oscars

The Saudi Film Commission has announced that the feature film A Matter of Life and Death will officially represent Saudi Arabia at the 99th Academy Awards in the Best International Feature Film category, following a careful review of a number of Saudi films under the supervision of the Saudi Oscar Selection Committee, reported SPA.

The committee brings together leading Saudi filmmakers and industry specialists.

A Matter of Life and Death is among Saudi Arabia’s cinematic productions that present a story blending romance and dark comedy. Set in Jeddah, the film follows Hayat, who believes an inherited curse will end her life when she turns 30, and Yousef, a heart surgeon with a slow heartbeat. Unexpected circumstances bring them together, making them confront questions of life and death, love, and fate. The film is directed by Anas Ba-Tahaf, written by Sarah Taibah, and stars Yagoub Alfarhan and Sarah Taibah, alongside emerging Saudi talents and notable names in the film industry.

Under the academy’s eligibility criteria for the Best International Feature Film category, films submitted by countries from around the world undergo multiple stages of evaluation and selection, leading to the announcement of the shortlist and, subsequently, the final list of nominees determined by the academy.