These politically-charged films make it clear: Arab cinema is set to command Oscars stage
Dubai: The 2026 Oscars are shaping up to be a landmark moment for Arab cinema, with four films from the region making the coveted international feature film shortlist.
It’s a mix of historical epics, family sagas, and award-winning debuts that prove the Arab world’s storytelling is gaining global recognition.
Leading the charge is Iraq’s Hasan Hadi with The President’s Cake, a compelling drama that has already turned heads on the festival circuit. From Tunisia comes Kaouther Ben Hania’s The Voice of Hind Rajab, set in Gaza and resonating with audiences for its raw, human storytelling. Palestine is represented by Annemarie Jacir’s Palestine 36, a sweeping historical epic set against the Arab revolt of the 1930s.
Jordanian filmmaker Cherien Dabis completes the Arab lineup with All That’s Left of You, an intergenerational drama tracing Palestinian history from 1948 to the late 1980s.
These films will face stiff competition from a global roster including entries from India, Japan, Switzerland, and Taiwan.
Some films bring additional regional resonance: Spain’s Sirat, filmed in Morocco, stars Algerian-Turkish actress Jade Oukid, while France’s submission It Was Just an Accident is an Iranian production by Jafar Panahi, who recently faced a one-year prison sentence in absentia after secretly making the film in Iran.
This year, 86 countries and territories threw their hats in the ring for Best International Feature. According to Academy rules, qualifying films must be made outside the US and feature predominantly non-English dialogue. Members from all branches took part in preliminary voting, with the final nominations set to be revealed in January 2026.
