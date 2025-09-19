Oscars 2026: India’s official entry is Neeraj Ghaywan's Homebound

Homebound is a gritty, deeply human story that follows Shoaib (Ishaan Khatter) and Chandan (Vishal Jethwa), two young men struggling to break free from the social identities that have defined — and limited — their lives. The Hindi-language film premiered at the Cannes Film Festival earlier this year to critical acclaim and is backed by Dharma Productions, with none other than Martin Scorsese serving as executive producer.The film draws inspiration from a real-life story featured in The New York Times by Kashmiri writer Basharat Peer, sparked by a photo of two friends making a 1,500-kilometre trek during India’s first lockdown in 2020. One friend cradles the other after a fainting spell in the heat — a quiet, yet powerful snapshot of friendship.