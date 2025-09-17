Homebound trailer: Ishaan Khatter and Vishal Jethwa fight brutal discrimination in Neeraj Ghaywan’s film

Dharma Productions just released the first trailer for Homebound, and it’s already igniting discussion, ahead of its September 26 theatrical release. Director Neeraj Ghaywan, who wowed us a decade ago with Masaan, is back with a second narrative feature that promises to hit hard and tug harder. In between, he’s been busy directing standout episodes of Made in Heaven and Sacred Games, plus the acclaimed short Geeli Pucchi.