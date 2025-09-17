Homebound trailer: Ishaan Khatter and Vishal Jethwa fight brutal discrimination in Neeraj Ghaywan’s film

Neeraj Ghaywan's Homebound explores friendship amid adversity
Dharma Productions just released the first trailer for Homebound, and it’s already igniting discussion, ahead of its September 26 theatrical release. Director Neeraj Ghaywan, who wowed us a decade ago with Masaan, is back with a second narrative feature that promises to hit hard and tug harder. In between, he’s been busy directing standout episodes of Made in Heaven and Sacred Games, plus the acclaimed short Geeli Pucchi.
The trailer introduces childhood besties Mohammed Shoaib (Ishaan Khatter) and Chandan Kumar (Vishal Jethwa), who grew up in a small Uttar Pradesh village. They share dreams bigger than their circumstances — and life isn’t exactly rolling out the red carpet. They face the caste and religion-based discrimination, served daily. And yet, there's warmth, friendship, in the midst of the angst and rage.
And just when you think the duo has all the attention, Janhvi Kapoor steps in as the unstoppable third member of their crew, determined to make her mark despite the societal rules trying to box her in.
The film draws inspiration from a real-life story featured in The New York Times by Kashmiri writer Basharat Peer, sparked by a photo of two friends making a 1,500-kilometre trek during India’s first lockdown in 2020. One friend cradles the other after a fainting spell in the heat — a quiet, yet powerful snapshot of friendship.
The trailer keeps things subtle about the pandemic but drops just enough hints — crowds on highways, police in pursuit, masked faces — to show the stakes. Mostly, it’s about friendship, dreams, and surviving life’s cruel little jokes with heart and humour.
Produced by Karan Johar and executive produced by Martin Scorsese, Homebound already has festival fans excited. And yes, Khatter and Kapoor reunite after Dhadak.
Homebound hits theaters September 26, and honestly? You’ll want a front-row seat to watch this mix of grit, friendship, and heart-wrenching reality unfold.
