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Oman extradites Mahadev App illegal betting syndicate promoter Sourabh Chandrakar to India

Suspect handed over to Indian authorities after arrest in Oman under Interpol Red Notice

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Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
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India's CBI said Sourabh Chandrakar was located and detained by the Royal Oman Police following coordination with Indian law enforcement agencies.
India's CBI said Sourabh Chandrakar was located and detained by the Royal Oman Police following coordination with Indian law enforcement agencies.

Dubai: Oman has extradited Sourabh Chandrakar, a promoter of the Mahadev online betting syndicate, to India after he was arrested in the Sultanate following an Interpol Red Notice, Indian and Omani authorities said.

India's Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) said Chandrakar was located and detained by the Royal Oman Police following coordination with Indian law enforcement agencies.

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The extradition followed formal requests submitted by Indian authorities, supported by evidence gathered during investigations into alleged fraud and money laundering linked to the online betting operation.

Chandrakar is wanted in two CBI cases in which charge sheets have been filed, as well as a separate case investigated by India's Enforcement Directorate, which has filed a prosecution complaint.

In a separate statement, the Royal Oman Police said its Directorate General of Inquiries and Criminal Research had arrested a suspect wanted by India in connection with fraud and money laundering cases after he fled to Oman. However, the Omani police statement did not identify the suspect by name.

The arrest followed cooperation between the Royal Oman Police's National Central Bureau and its Indian counterpart, the statement said.

Omani authorities said the suspect was handed over to the relevant Indian authorities after all required legal procedures had been completed.

The CBI thanked the Omani government and the Royal Oman Police for their cooperation in securing Chandrakar's extradition.

Khitam Al Amir
Khitam Al AmirChief News Editor
With over 30 years of journalistic experience spanning from Jordan to the UAE, Khitam has spent the past 22 years reporting on national and regional news from Dubai, with a strong focus on the UAE, GCC and broader Arab affairs. As Chief News Editor, she brings extensive expertise in delivering breaking and engaging news to readers. Beginning her tenure as a translator, she advanced through roles as Senior Translator and Chief Translator before transitioning to editorial positions, culminating in her current leadership role. Her responsibilities encompass monitoring breaking news across the UAE and the broader Arab region, ensuring timely and accurate dissemination to the public.​ Born into a family of journalists, Khitam's passion for news was ignited early in life. A defining moment in her youth occurred in September 1985 when she had the opportunity to converse with the late British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher during her visit to a Palestinian refugee camp north of Amman. During this encounter, Khitam shared her family's experiences of displacement from their home in Palestine and their subsequent refuge in Jordan. This poignant interaction not only deepened her understanding of geopolitical issues but also solidified her commitment to pursuing a career in journalism, aiming to shed light on the stories of those affected by regional conflicts. Khitam’s commitment to accurate and timely reporting drives her to seek out news that interests readers, making her a trusted source for news on the UAE and the broader Gulf region.
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