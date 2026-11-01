Suspect handed over to Indian authorities after arrest in Oman under Interpol Red Notice
Dubai: Oman has extradited Sourabh Chandrakar, a promoter of the Mahadev online betting syndicate, to India after he was arrested in the Sultanate following an Interpol Red Notice, Indian and Omani authorities said.
India's Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) said Chandrakar was located and detained by the Royal Oman Police following coordination with Indian law enforcement agencies.
The extradition followed formal requests submitted by Indian authorities, supported by evidence gathered during investigations into alleged fraud and money laundering linked to the online betting operation.
Chandrakar is wanted in two CBI cases in which charge sheets have been filed, as well as a separate case investigated by India's Enforcement Directorate, which has filed a prosecution complaint.
In a separate statement, the Royal Oman Police said its Directorate General of Inquiries and Criminal Research had arrested a suspect wanted by India in connection with fraud and money laundering cases after he fled to Oman. However, the Omani police statement did not identify the suspect by name.
The arrest followed cooperation between the Royal Oman Police's National Central Bureau and its Indian counterpart, the statement said.
Omani authorities said the suspect was handed over to the relevant Indian authorities after all required legal procedures had been completed.
The CBI thanked the Omani government and the Royal Oman Police for their cooperation in securing Chandrakar's extradition.