Oman hands over fugitive to UAE in joint security operation

Suspect, whose name was not released, was wanted in UAE for breaking into a family’s home
Dubai: The Royal Oman Police announced Saturday that it had arrested and extradited to the UAE a man accused of a violent home invasion and robbery.
Authorities said the suspect, whose name was not released, was wanted by the UAE for breaking into a family’s home, assaulting members of the household with a bladed weapon, and stealing gold jewelry before fleeing across the border into Oman.
In a coordinated operation, the National Central Bureaus of both countries, the Royal Oman Police in Muscat and the UAE Ministry of Interior, worked through the Directorate General of Inquiries and Criminal Investigation to track and detain the fugitive.
He was later handed over to Emirati officials.
The move comes as part of an ongoing framework of joint security collaboration with the UAE, aimed at combating cross-border crime and ensuring that offenders cannot evade justice by moving between jurisdictions.
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox