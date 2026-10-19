Two Arab expats arrested after allegedly promising lucrative financial returns
Dubai: An Omani citizen lost OMR29,000 after falling victim to an alleged money-doubling scam in which two Arab nationals promised to multiply his funds and generate substantial financial returns, the Royal Oman Police said on Monday.
The two suspects were arrested in North Al Batinah Governorate following an investigation into the alleged fraud.
The arrests were carried out by the North Al Batinah Governorate Police Command in coordination with the Directorate General of Inquiries and Criminal Investigation.
Police said the suspects allegedly used deceptive tactics to persuade the victim that they could multiply his money and deliver financial profits.
The victim subsequently lost OMR29,000 in the scheme, prompting police action that led to the arrest of the two suspects.