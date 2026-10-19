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Omani citizen loses OMR29,000 in money-doubling scam

Two Arab expats arrested after allegedly promising lucrative financial returns

Last updated:
Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
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Two Arab expatriates were arrested by Royal Oman Police for stealing OMR29,000 from an Omani citizen after deceiving him they can multiply his funds and generate substantial financial returns.
Two Arab expatriates were arrested by Royal Oman Police for stealing OMR29,000 from an Omani citizen after deceiving him they can multiply his funds and generate substantial financial returns.
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Dubai: An Omani citizen lost OMR29,000 after falling victim to an alleged money-doubling scam in which two Arab nationals promised to multiply his funds and generate substantial financial returns, the Royal Oman Police said on Monday.

The two suspects were arrested in North Al Batinah Governorate following an investigation into the alleged fraud.

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The arrests were carried out by the North Al Batinah Governorate Police Command in coordination with the Directorate General of Inquiries and Criminal Investigation.

Police said the suspects allegedly used deceptive tactics to persuade the victim that they could multiply his money and deliver financial profits.

The victim subsequently lost OMR29,000 in the scheme, prompting police action that led to the arrest of the two suspects.

Khitam Al Amir
Khitam Al AmirChief News Editor
With over 30 years of journalistic experience spanning from Jordan to the UAE, Khitam has spent the past 22 years reporting on national and regional news from Dubai, with a strong focus on the UAE, GCC and broader Arab affairs. As Chief News Editor, she brings extensive expertise in delivering breaking and engaging news to readers. Beginning her tenure as a translator, she advanced through roles as Senior Translator and Chief Translator before transitioning to editorial positions, culminating in her current leadership role. Her responsibilities encompass monitoring breaking news across the UAE and the broader Arab region, ensuring timely and accurate dissemination to the public.​ Born into a family of journalists, Khitam's passion for news was ignited early in life. A defining moment in her youth occurred in September 1985 when she had the opportunity to converse with the late British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher during her visit to a Palestinian refugee camp north of Amman. During this encounter, Khitam shared her family's experiences of displacement from their home in Palestine and their subsequent refuge in Jordan. This poignant interaction not only deepened her understanding of geopolitical issues but also solidified her commitment to pursuing a career in journalism, aiming to shed light on the stories of those affected by regional conflicts. Khitam’s commitment to accurate and timely reporting drives her to seek out news that interests readers, making her a trusted source for news on the UAE and the broader Gulf region.
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