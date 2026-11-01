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Oman tightens Shura Council attendance rules, expands budget oversight

New law strips members of seats over repeated absences and strengthens economic scrutiny

Last updated:
Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
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Oman enforced stricter Shura Council attendance rules and expands budget oversight under new amendments to enhance governance and accountability.
Oman enforced stricter Shura Council attendance rules and expands budget oversight under new amendments to enhance governance and accountability.
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Dubai: Oman has introduced stricter attendance requirements for Shura Council members, including the loss of membership for repeated absences, while expanding parliamentary scrutiny of state budgets, development plans and economic policies.

The amendments, introduced under Royal Decree No. 97 of 2026 issued by Sultan Haitham bin Tarik on October 26, also strengthen safeguards against the misuse of parliamentary immunity and clarify the limits of legislative oversight.

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Under the revised law, Shura Council members will lose their seats if they miss three consecutive meetings or five separate meetings within a year, whether at the council, its bureau or committee level.

The amendments also prohibit members from exploiting parliamentary immunity for purposes beyond its intended scope. In cases of abuse, the relevant chamber must respond to requests to lift immunity and authorise criminal proceedings.

The changes further prohibit members of the State Council or Shura Council from simultaneously serving on the board of the Oman Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

New provisions also establish procedures for filling vacant Shura Council seats, including the selection of the next eligible female candidate who secured the highest proportion of votes in the relevant governorate.

In a significant change to economic oversight, draft development plans and the state budget will be referred simultaneously to the State Council and Shura Council for review.

Draft economic and social agreements may also be submitted to the State Council for its views.

The Shura Council will also be empowered to submit recommendations to the government on its own initiative concerning economic challenges and measures to support development, where it considers such action necessary in the public interest.

The amendments impose restrictions on the exercise of parliamentary scrutiny powers, prohibiting their use to advance private interests, address personal matters, violate existing legislation or harm the public interest.

Oversight activities must also exclude sovereign and security matters, cases pending before the courts or Public Prosecution, and issues already settled by final judicial rulings.

Khitam Al Amir
Khitam Al AmirChief News Editor
With over 30 years of journalistic experience spanning from Jordan to the UAE, Khitam has spent the past 22 years reporting on national and regional news from Dubai, with a strong focus on the UAE, GCC and broader Arab affairs. As Chief News Editor, she brings extensive expertise in delivering breaking and engaging news to readers. Beginning her tenure as a translator, she advanced through roles as Senior Translator and Chief Translator before transitioning to editorial positions, culminating in her current leadership role. Her responsibilities encompass monitoring breaking news across the UAE and the broader Arab region, ensuring timely and accurate dissemination to the public.​ Born into a family of journalists, Khitam's passion for news was ignited early in life. A defining moment in her youth occurred in September 1985 when she had the opportunity to converse with the late British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher during her visit to a Palestinian refugee camp north of Amman. During this encounter, Khitam shared her family's experiences of displacement from their home in Palestine and their subsequent refuge in Jordan. This poignant interaction not only deepened her understanding of geopolitical issues but also solidified her commitment to pursuing a career in journalism, aiming to shed light on the stories of those affected by regional conflicts. Khitam’s commitment to accurate and timely reporting drives her to seek out news that interests readers, making her a trusted source for news on the UAE and the broader Gulf region.
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