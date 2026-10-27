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Oman sets December 27 for municipal council elections

Overseas voting scheduled for December 20 as 763 candidates contest fourth-term elections

Last updated:
Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
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Oman scheduled December 27 for its fourth-term municipal council elections, with overseas citizens voting on December 20. Stay updated on the latest developments.
Oman scheduled December 27 for its fourth-term municipal council elections, with overseas citizens voting on December 20. Stay updated on the latest developments.
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Dubai: Oman has set December 27 for voting in its fourth-term municipal council elections, with citizens living abroad scheduled to cast their ballots a week earlier, on December 20, according to an announcement on Tuesday.

The elections will determine the membership of municipal councils for their fourth term, as the Sultanate moves ahead with preparations for the nationwide vote.

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The Ministry of Interior announced the final lists of candidates on October 20, with 763 candidates, including 15 women, contesting the elections.

The ministry said candidates could begin campaigning following the publication of the final lists, with campaigning permitted until the day before voting.

The ministry has also set October 31 as the deadline for citizens to register or transfer their registration in the electoral roll.

Eligible voters can complete the process electronically through the Intikhab app or the official elections website, elections.om, without visiting local government offices.

The deadline for candidates to withdraw their nominations is October 29, under an earlier decision issued by the Ministry of Interior.

The elections form part of Oman's municipal governance system, with preparations continuing ahead of the December vote.

Khitam Al Amir
Khitam Al AmirChief News Editor
With over 30 years of journalistic experience spanning from Jordan to the UAE, Khitam has spent the past 22 years reporting on national and regional news from Dubai, with a strong focus on the UAE, GCC and broader Arab affairs. As Chief News Editor, she brings extensive expertise in delivering breaking and engaging news to readers. Beginning her tenure as a translator, she advanced through roles as Senior Translator and Chief Translator before transitioning to editorial positions, culminating in her current leadership role. Her responsibilities encompass monitoring breaking news across the UAE and the broader Arab region, ensuring timely and accurate dissemination to the public.​ Born into a family of journalists, Khitam's passion for news was ignited early in life. A defining moment in her youth occurred in September 1985 when she had the opportunity to converse with the late British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher during her visit to a Palestinian refugee camp north of Amman. During this encounter, Khitam shared her family's experiences of displacement from their home in Palestine and their subsequent refuge in Jordan. This poignant interaction not only deepened her understanding of geopolitical issues but also solidified her commitment to pursuing a career in journalism, aiming to shed light on the stories of those affected by regional conflicts. Khitam’s commitment to accurate and timely reporting drives her to seek out news that interests readers, making her a trusted source for news on the UAE and the broader Gulf region.
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