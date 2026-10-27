Overseas voting scheduled for December 20 as 763 candidates contest fourth-term elections
Dubai: Oman has set December 27 for voting in its fourth-term municipal council elections, with citizens living abroad scheduled to cast their ballots a week earlier, on December 20, according to an announcement on Tuesday.
The elections will determine the membership of municipal councils for their fourth term, as the Sultanate moves ahead with preparations for the nationwide vote.
The Ministry of Interior announced the final lists of candidates on October 20, with 763 candidates, including 15 women, contesting the elections.
The ministry said candidates could begin campaigning following the publication of the final lists, with campaigning permitted until the day before voting.
The ministry has also set October 31 as the deadline for citizens to register or transfer their registration in the electoral roll.
Eligible voters can complete the process electronically through the Intikhab app or the official elections website, elections.om, without visiting local government offices.
The deadline for candidates to withdraw their nominations is October 29, under an earlier decision issued by the Ministry of Interior.
The elections form part of Oman's municipal governance system, with preparations continuing ahead of the December vote.