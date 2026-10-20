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Oman announces 763 candidates, including 15 women, for municipal elections

Interior Ministry publishes final candidate lists as election campaigning gets under way

Last updated:
Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
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Oman revealed 763 candidates, including 15 women, for the fourth-term municipal elections. Campaigns begin as voters prepare for the upcoming polls.
Oman revealed 763 candidates, including 15 women, for the fourth-term municipal elections. Campaigns begin as voters prepare for the upcoming polls.
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Dubai: Oman's Ministry of Interior has announced the final lists of 763 candidates, including 15 women, contesting the fourth-term municipal council elections, according to the Oman News Agency (ONA).

The ministry published the approved lists on Tuesday through the Intikhab electoral application and the official election website, elections.om, allowing voters to review the candidates standing for election.

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Under article 41 of the regulations governing municipal council elections, candidates are permitted to conduct election campaigns to introduce themselves to voters from the date the final lists are announced until the day before polling.

The ministry said candidates wishing to launch promotional campaigns must submit their applications through the Intikhab application or the official election website.

Ministerial Decision No. 162 of 2022 sets out the rules, approved methods, procedures and fees governing election campaigning for both Shura Council and municipal council elections.

Permitted campaign activities include advertising billboards, printed materials, advertisements in local newspapers, telecommunications and direct meetings with voters.

The announcement comes amid changes in Oman's electoral landscape over successive municipal elections.

The fourth-term elections will determine the composition of municipal councils across the Sultanate, with candidates now entering the campaign phase ahead of polling.

Khitam Al Amir
Khitam Al AmirChief News Editor
With over 30 years of journalistic experience spanning from Jordan to the UAE, Khitam has spent the past 22 years reporting on national and regional news from Dubai, with a strong focus on the UAE, GCC and broader Arab affairs. As Chief News Editor, she brings extensive expertise in delivering breaking and engaging news to readers. Beginning her tenure as a translator, she advanced through roles as Senior Translator and Chief Translator before transitioning to editorial positions, culminating in her current leadership role. Her responsibilities encompass monitoring breaking news across the UAE and the broader Arab region, ensuring timely and accurate dissemination to the public.​ Born into a family of journalists, Khitam's passion for news was ignited early in life. A defining moment in her youth occurred in September 1985 when she had the opportunity to converse with the late British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher during her visit to a Palestinian refugee camp north of Amman. During this encounter, Khitam shared her family's experiences of displacement from their home in Palestine and their subsequent refuge in Jordan. This poignant interaction not only deepened her understanding of geopolitical issues but also solidified her commitment to pursuing a career in journalism, aiming to shed light on the stories of those affected by regional conflicts. Khitam’s commitment to accurate and timely reporting drives her to seek out news that interests readers, making her a trusted source for news on the UAE and the broader Gulf region.
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