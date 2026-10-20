Interior Ministry publishes final candidate lists as election campaigning gets under way
Dubai: Oman's Ministry of Interior has announced the final lists of 763 candidates, including 15 women, contesting the fourth-term municipal council elections, according to the Oman News Agency (ONA).
The ministry published the approved lists on Tuesday through the Intikhab electoral application and the official election website, elections.om, allowing voters to review the candidates standing for election.
Under article 41 of the regulations governing municipal council elections, candidates are permitted to conduct election campaigns to introduce themselves to voters from the date the final lists are announced until the day before polling.
The ministry said candidates wishing to launch promotional campaigns must submit their applications through the Intikhab application or the official election website.
Ministerial Decision No. 162 of 2022 sets out the rules, approved methods, procedures and fees governing election campaigning for both Shura Council and municipal council elections.
Permitted campaign activities include advertising billboards, printed materials, advertisements in local newspapers, telecommunications and direct meetings with voters.
The announcement comes amid changes in Oman's electoral landscape over successive municipal elections.
The fourth-term elections will determine the composition of municipal councils across the Sultanate, with candidates now entering the campaign phase ahead of polling.