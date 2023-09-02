Abu Dhabi: The National Elections Committee (NEC) has approved the final list of candidates for the 2023 Federal National Council (FNC) elections.
The comprehensive list features a total of 309 candidates, representing both genders across all emirates of the country.
This follows the conclusion of the appeals period against FNC membership candidates. Notably, this period, which spanned from 26th to 28th August, witnessed no appeals against any of the names present in the preliminary list.
Candidates in each emirate
•Abu Dhabi: 118 candidates
•Dubai: 57 candidates
•Sharjah: 50 candidates
•Ajman: 21 candidates
•Ras Al Khaimah: 34 candidates
•Umm Al Quwain: 14 candidates
•Fujairah: 15 candidates
Top-notch electoral process
Abdulrahman bin Mohammed Al Owais, Minister of State for Federal National Council Affairs and Chairman of the National Elections Committee, emphasised the committee’s dedication to ensuring a top-notch electoral process that mirrors the high aspirations of the UAE leadership, aiming for global pre-eminence in various domains.
Furthermore, Al Owais called on all candidates listed to adhere to the guidelines and regulations outlined in the Executive Instructions for the 2023 Federal National Council elections, highlighting the importance of preventing any potential disruptions to the integrity of the electoral proceedings.
Gender representation in the elections
The final list saw a representation of 41 per cent women, totalling 128 female candidates distributed among the emirates. Conversely, male candidates comprise 59 per cent of the list, with a total of 181 contenders.
Election campaign schedule
Candidates are slated to kick off their electoral campaigns on September 11, spanning 23 days. The deadline for candidate withdrawal is set for September 26, and the subsequent two days, September 27 and 28, are allocated for the submission of applications for candidates’ agents.
For detailed information about the fifth round of the FNC elections, the public is directed to the official website of the National Elections Committee, www.uaenec.ae. Additionally, resources such as the smart application (National Elections Committee — UAENEC), available on both the Apple Store and Google Play, and the committee’s social media channels, provide further insights. For direct queries, the committee is accessible via WhatsApp at (600500005).