Sharjah: The Supreme Committee for the Sharjah Consultative Council Elections approved the final list of names of the winners representing various cities and regions of the emirate during its meeting held today, Sunday, after the end of the appeals period and adoption of the Appeals Committee’s decision on the preliminary results of the 2023 elections.

The committee congratulated His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, on the successful completion of all stages of the electoral process and with the active participation of the citizens, with a high voting rate that reached 87 per cent.

The Election Committee also congratulated Sheikh Sultan bin Mohammed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Crown Prince and Deputy Ruler of Sharjah, Sheikh Abdullah bin Salem bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah, and Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah.

The Supreme Committee decided to reject the three appeals on the voting procedures and results after review based on the legal opinion submitted by the Electoral Appeals Committee.

Final list of 25

The final list of winners of the SCC polls features 25 members, representing half of the council’s total seats with the other half being appointed by the Ruler of Sharjah.

The final list for the city of Sharjah includes nine members: Obaid Ishaq Abdullah Ismail Al Mazmi, Muhammad Abdullah Ibrahim Hassan Al Balushi, Sultan Saeed Sultan Dalmuk Al Suwaidi, Rashid Saleh Yousef Ahmed Al Hammadi, Muhammad Saleh Muhammad Abdullah Al Ali, and Issa Abdul Rahim Muhammad Mahmoud Al Zarouni. Amer Muhammad Ahmed Ali Al Zarouni, Muhammad Ali Jaber Saleh Al Hammadi, and Muhammad Ali Hussein Hamad Al Mannai.

The list includes three members from the city of Al Dhaid: Rashid Abdullah Saeed bin Huwaiden Al Ketbi, Saeed Matar Masoud bin Hamid Al Tunaiji, and Abdullah Tarish Rashid Abdullah Al Ketbi.

It also includes three members from the city of Khorfakkan: Hamad Abdul Wahab Hassan Al-Qawadi Al-Hammadi, Jassim Muhammad Saeed Al-Hanawi Al-Naqbi, and Abdullah Ali Ahmed Al-Badawi Al-Hosani.

The final list includes three members the city of Kalba: Tariq Murad Mirza Barakat Al Balushi, Yousef Muhammad Ali Yousef Al Mazrouei, and Ahmed Obaid Yousef Al Awasiya Al Zaabi.

The two members from the city of Dibba Al-Hisn are Muhammad Ahmed Hassan Al-Alawi Al-Dhahouri and Humaid Obaid Ali Humaid Al-Hamoudi.

Rashid Ghanem Obaid Khalfan Al Shamsi will represent the Hamriyah region in the SCC.

Mohammed Ali Mubarak bin Salam Al-Ketbi joins from the Al-Bataeh region, and from the Maliha region comes Ahmed Salem Awad Hamidi Al-Ketbi. Al Madam area will be represented by Abdullah Rashid Abdullah Maaden Al Ketbi, and Salem Muhammad Saeed Al Rashidi.

Sunday’s meeting, held at the Office of the Ruler of Sharjah, was attended by Counsel Dr. Mansour Muhammad bin Nassar, Chairman of the Election Committee and Head of the Legal Department of the Government of Sharjah, and members of the committee: Major General Saif Al Zari Al Shamsi, Commander-in-Chief of Sharjah Police, and Asma Rashid Sultan bin Taliah, Secretary General of the Sharjah Executive Council, Ahmed Saeed Al Jarwan, Secretary General of the Sharjah Consultative Council, Mohammed Hassan Khalaf, Director General of the Sharjah Broadcasting Authority, Sheikh Saud bin Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Director of the Sharjah Digital Office, and Counsel Issa Saif bin Hanzal, Director of the Legal Department of the Government of Sharjah.

Counsel Dr bin Nassar lauded the keenness of citizens to fulfill their national duty and to actively participate in the elections in their various stages in response to the directives of the Ruler of Sharjah. He thanked all citizens of the emirate, various work teams of the election committees, and volunteers who worked like a team to carry out the electoral process according to the highest standards of excellence.