Qatar offers condolences to UAE over death of two soldiers

Abu Dhabi: Qatar expressed its heartfelt condolences to the government and people of the UAE following the death of two members of the Armed Forces while on duty.

In a statement on Monday, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs expressed Qatar's full solidarity with the UAE during this painful loss and reiterated their support for all measures taken by the UAE to safeguard its sovereignty and security.

The Ministry also extended Qatar's deepest condolences to the families of the two martyrs, praying for God's mercy upon them and for the protection and safety of the UAE and its people.

