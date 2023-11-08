Sharjah: The Supreme Committee for the Sharjah Consultative Council Elections has revealed the preliminary list for the third session of 2023 elections. The list has 195 candidates, including 36 women.
Counselor Dr. Mansour bin Nassar, Chairman of the Supreme Committee for the Elections, confirmed that these candidates will compete for 25 seats.
The list was disclosed on November 7 as a major step in Sharjah’s path toward enhancing citizens’ participation in decision-making.
The official explained that the Supreme Committee will have two days, November 8 and 9, to raise objections to any of the candidates, at the headquarters of the electoral district committees in the municipalities of Sharjah.
The committee will respond to the objections on Sunday, November 12, and announce the final list of candidates on Monday, November 13.