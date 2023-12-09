Sharjah: Results of the Sharjah Consultative Council elections have been announced with 87 per cent voting for the third session.

Dr Mansour Mohammed bin Nassar, Chairman of the Supreme Committee for the Sharjah Consultative Council Elections and Head of the Legal Department of the Government of Sharjah, also announced the names of 25 winners out of total 192 male and female candidates who contested the elections to fill hal of the seat of the Council.

The participation rate at the level of the Emirate of Sharjah reached 87 per cent of the total number of members of the nine registered electoral bodies. Some 45,167 male and female voters out of the total electorate of 51,637. Voting recorded was 59 per cent for men and 41 per cent for women. The turnout for electronic voting was remarkable compared to in-person voting, as electronic voting reached 97%, while in-person voting was 3%.

Voting took place electronically using the digital ID via the dedicated website, and in person at the nine accredited voting centers according to the highest standards of accuracy and transparency.

The growing awareness among citizens in Sharjah of the importance of participating in elections was reflected in the increased turnout for registration and voting in response to the call of His Highness Dr Sheikh Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, stressing the importance of community participation in choosing members of the Advisory Council.

The Supreme Committee congratulated Dr Sheikh Sheikh on the tremendous success achieved by the emirate’s national democratic experiment, registering record percentage of voter participation.

The number of voters in this third session of the Consultative Council elections constitutes a new achievement for the Emirate of Sharjah.

The Supreme Committee congratulated all the winners of the third round elections, praising the efforts of male and female voters and their keenness to register and vote choose who represents them under the dome of the Consultative Council.

Muhammad Hassan Khalaf, member of the Supreme Committee for the Sharjah Consultative Council Elections and Chairman of the Media Committee, announced the names of the winners which are as follows:

Sharjah City

The number of registered members of the Electoral College in the city of Sharjah reached 25,622, and the number of voters was 22,105, and the voting percentage reached 86 per cent.

• Obaid Ishaq Abdullah Ismail Al-Mazmi first place, with 1,327 votes.

• Mohammed Abdullah Ibrahim Hassan Al Balushi, second place with 952 votes.

• Sultan Saeed Sultan Dalmuk Al Suwaidi placed third with 864 votes

• Rashid Saleh Yousef Ahmed Al Hammadi, fourth place, with 723 votes

• Muhammad Saleh Muhammad Abdullah Al Ali, fifth place, with 705 votes

• Issa Abdul Rahim Muhammad Mahmoud Al-Zarouni, sixth place, received 702 votes. Seventh place: Amer Muhammad Ahmed Ali Al-Zarouni, with 679 votes.

• Muhammad Ali Jaber Saleh Al Hammadi ranked eighth with 577 votes.

• Muhammad Ali Hussein Hamad Al Mannai ranked ninth with 548 votes

Al Dhaid

The number of members of the electoral bodies in the city of Al Dhaid reached 2,210 registered voters, and the number of voters was 2,021. The voting percentage reached 91 per cent.

Rashid Abdullah Saeed bin Huwaiden Al Ketbi, with 256 votes

Saeed Matar Masoud bin Hamid Al Tunaiji, with 179 votes

Abdullah Tarish Rashid Abdullah Al Ketbi with 160 votes

Khorfakkan

The number of registered members of the Electoral College in the city of Khorfakkan reached 9,414, the number of voters was 8,435, and the voting percentage reached 90 per cent. Following individuals won the membership from Khorfakkan:

Hamad Abdel-Wahab Hassan Al-Qawadi Al-Hammadi, with 1,581 votes.

Jassim Mohammed Saeed Al-Hinawi Al-Naqbi, with 1237 votes.

Abdullah Ali Ahmed Al-Badawi Al-Hosani, with 888 votes.

Kalba

The number of members of the Electoral College in the city of Kalba reached 6,515 while the number of voters recorded was 5,394. The voting percentage reached 83 per cent.

Tariq Murad Mirza Barakat Al Balushi with 1052 votes.

Yousef Muhammad Ali Yousef Al Mazrouei, with 863 votes

Ahmed Obaid Yousef Al-Awasiya Al-Zaabi, with 813 votes

Dibba Al Hisn

The number of Electoral College members in the city of Dibba Al-Hisn reached 3,781. The number of voters stood at 3,475, while the voting percentage recorded 92 per cent.

Muhammad Ahmed Hassan Al-Alawi Al-Dhahouri, with 534 votes

Hamid Obaid Ali Hamid Al-Hamoudi, with 427 votes

Al Hamriyah

The number of registered members of the Electoral College in the Hamriya region reached 445, the number of voters was 402, and the voting percentage reached 90 per cent. Following individual won the Council membership:

Rashid Ghanem Obaid Khalfan Al Shamsi with 156 votes.

Al Bataeh

The number of registered members of the Electoral College in the Al-Bataeh region reached 774, and the number of votes reached 715, while the voting percentage reached 92 per cent.

Muhammad Ali Mubarak bin Salam Al-Ketbi, with a number of 208 votes.

Maliha

The number of registered members of the Electoral College in the Mleiha region reached 1,330, the number of voters was 1,226, and the voting percentage reached 92 per cent.

Ahmed Salem Awad Humaidi Al Ketbi with 377 votes.

Al Madam

The number of members of the Electoral College in the Madam area reached 1,546 members; the number of voters was 1,394, and the voting percentage reached 90 per cent.

Abdullah Rashid Abdullah Maaden Al Ketbi, with 236 votes

Salem Mohammed Saeed Al Rashidi, with 197 votes

Third session

The third session of the Sharjah Consultative Council elections included a number of important and successful stages, the last of which was the voting stage that continued over three days from the 5th to 7th of December, which witnessed remarkable participation by male and female citizens to choose who represents them in the Consultative Council. The 25 seats are distributed among the nine electoral districts of the Emirate of Sharjah.

Dr Mansour Muhammad bin Nassar said that the elections for the Consultative Council embody the keenness of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Sharjah, to allow national participation of male and female citizens in decision-making, and to enable the Advisory Council to perform its duties and achieve its goals. He stressed that consolidating the principle of Shura as a general approach is inseparable from His Highness’s vision.

He added that the Consultative Council, in accordance with these guidelines and achievements throughout its history since its establishment in 1999, embodies a milestone in the history of the Emirate of Sharjah, a prominent landmark in the course of public work in the emirate, and a supportive, guiding and assisting vision for the executive institution.

Final list

The process of sorting the results is scheduled to be followed by an appeals period allocated from December 8 to 9, while the Supreme Committee’s response to the appeals will be on December 10, and the final list of winners will be approved on December 11.