Sam Bahadur (UAE cinemas): Bollywood actor Vicky Kaushal is in top form in Meghna Gulzar's war drama. This riveting film chronicles the eventful life of the first Field Marshal and a legendary Army General, Sam HFJ Manekshaw, MC. His tales of bravery and epic courage gets the Gulzar treatment. Her signature touches about placing the narrative over commercial traps are evident. Plus, Kaushal excels in the titular role of a no-nonsense, stoic officer.
Animal (UAE cinemas): If you belong to the school of thought that art should provoke, agitate, and disturb then you might enjoy Sandeep Reddy Vanga's blockbuster 'Animal'. It's one of the most polarising films of 2023. It's deeply toxic and glorifies hyper masculinity. And did we tell you that it's also steeped in misogyny. But when it comes to collective acting, then this movie knocks it out of the park. Ranbir Kapoor plays an alpha male with deep daddy issues. Anil Kapoor plays his magnate dad who survives an assassination attempt spurring his son to come to his aide and destroy his enemies. The action is bloody and violent, but the performances are top notch. Also starring Rashmika Mandanna and Tripti Dimri, the movie throws a shade at its women but their acting is compelling. Book your tickets if you are not someone who gets easily triggered, said Ranbir Kapoor in an interview with Gulf News. Believe him.
Killers of the Flower Moon (UAE cinemas): You still have the chance to watch Martin Scorsese’s magnificent ‘Killers of the Flower Moon’ which was named the best film of 2023 by the National Board of Review in the US. This stunning masterpiece focusses on the brutal murders of the Osage tribe in early 1920s Oklahoma and offers a sterling performance by Lily Gladstone.
Antony (UAE cinemas): This Malayalam-language film starring Joju George in the title role, Kalyani Priyadarshan as a young MMA fighter and Dubai-based RJ/actress Nyla Usha is a compelling gangster drama. Directed by Joshiy, this movie is fast paced and works because of the good performances from its principal players.
The Archies (Netflix): The musical adaptation of the beloved Archie comics shepherded by director Zoya Akhtar will seem like a soothing palette cleanser if you have been put off by violent films like Ranbir Kapoor’s hyper-toxic and violent film ‘Animal.’ The female friendship code showcased in a sacrosanct manner in this benign film makes it a stirring watch. Director Zoya Akhtar does a neat job of transplanting the Riverdale gang from the famous Archies comics filled with Westerners to a colorful Indian milieu. The jump from the page to the screen may seem staged and a tad sterile in the beginning, but you warm up to the Riverdale gang and their almost utopian world quickly. This is also debut of a cluster of star kids including Shah Rukh Khan's daughter Suhana Khan, Amitabh Bachchan's grandson Agastya Nanda, and Sridevi's daughter Khushi Kapoor. At least seven new faces have been launched through this feel-good musical. Barring Agastya Nanda and Khushi Kapoor's straight-laced performances, the other newcomers shine. Watch this if you have been a fan of Archies comics.
Thanksgiving (UAE cinemas): Director Eli Roth’s slasher film tells the story of a Thanksgiving gone horribly wrong. After a stampede during a Black Friday sale in Massachusetts, the horror continues the following year when an axe-wielding murderer picks his victims, one by one. Random killings or something more sinister? Yes, mystery, horror and suspense is what this film offers.
Hypnotic (UAE cinemas): Here’s a mystery that's perfect for a weekend watch. Consummate actor Ben Affleck plays detective Danny Rourke who is on a mission to find his missing daughter. Spurred by psychic Diana Cruz (Alice Braga), Rourke finds himself in hot pursuit while also being pursued. Expect plenty of twists, some predictable, as Rourke inches closer to the truth.
Migration (UAE cinemas): Take your little ones on a journey with a family of ducks. The birds decide to explore beyond their narrow world in New England and eye Jamaica. Instead, they end up in New York City. Cheer along with them as they make the most of their adventure.
Extraordinary Attorney Woo (Netflix): Following the story of a young lawyer with Asperger’s Syndrome, this bright and warm K-drama is motivating and uplifting. This Emmy-nominated drama spreads awareness on how people with Asperger’s Syndrome behave and react on a daily basis and teaches viewers to be more mindful and understanding with people with disabilities. Tune into this show if you are in the mood for an emotional watch.
Kadak Singh (Zee 5): Pankaj Tripathi steers this thriller to the finish line with his impeccable performance. Directed by Aniruddha Roy Chowdhury, whose credits include 'Pink' and 'Lost', Kadak Singh is raw and real. He plays AK Shrivastav aka Kadak Singh, an officer with the Department of Financial Crimes, who finds himself waking up in a hospital bed battling retrograde amnesia. He doesn't remember his past and is trying hard to piece together his life, making it an engaging watch.
