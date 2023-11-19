Dubai: The Supreme Committee for the elections of Sharjah Consultative Council (SCC) has announced that registration for members of electoral colleges ends tomorrow, November 20.
The electoral college began on October 23 through nine accredited constituencies in the emirate’s municipalities; through electronic registration using the digital ID ‘UAE PASS’ via the elections’ website; or the Sharjah digital platform.
Ahmed Saeed Al Jarwan, Secretary-General of SCC and Chairman of the Election Management Committee, confirmed the continuation of work in full swing to proceed with the implementation of all stages of the electoral process, in accordance with the highest standards and transparency implementing the visions and directives of His Highness Dr Sheikh Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah.
Al Jarwan called on all citizens of the emirate of Sharjah to participate in the electoral process, to select half of the members of SCC, leading to achieving an integrated electoral cycle.
Registration mechanism for the elections, whether direct or electronic, stipulated that the voter must be a citizen of the Emirate of Sharjah, not less than 21 years old, and that registration must be according to the family registration number linked to the town number in the administrative region, which the voter follows within the nine electoral bodies: Sharjah City, Al Dhaid, Khorfakkan, Kalba, Dibba Al Hisn, Al Madam, Al Bataeh, Mleiha, and Al Hamriyah.
The electronic registration process was distinguished by its ease through the website designated for elections or the Sharjah Digital Platform website, by entering the digital identity UAE PASS through the website.
With regard to the voters’ in-person registration in constituencies, it was approved during the period specified for registration.
Withdrawal of candidates and submission of the names of candidate agents for the SCC elections is scheduled to begin on November 22, for two days from eight o’clock.