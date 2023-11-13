Sharjah: The Supreme Committee for the Sharjah Consultative Council Elections has announced intensive efforts to ensure smooth and transparent elections in accordance with the highest global standards and as directed by His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah.

This came at a meeting of the Supreme Committee for the SCC Elections today led by Dr. Mansour Mohammed bin Nassar, Head of the Legal Department of the Government of Sharjah, held at the Office of the Ruler of Sharjah.

The meeting was attended by Major General Saif Al Zari Al Shamsi, Commander-in-Chief of Sharjah Police, Asma Rashid Sultan bin Taliah, Secretary General of Sharjah Executive Council, and Ahmed Saeed Al Jarwan, Secretary General of Sharjah Consultative Council, Mohammed Hassan Khalaf, Director General of the Sharjah Broadcasting Authority, Sheikh Saud bin Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Director of the Sharjah Digital Office, and Counsel Issa Saif bin Hanzal, Director of the Legal Department of the Government of Sharjah.

The Supreme Committee reviewed the candidates’ applications received from the nine approved electoral district committees, and formally approved the final list of 193 candidates according to the approved timetable. The committee also discussed the arrangements and mechanisms for the smooth and successful conduct of the SCC polls in accordance with the global best practices and standards.

The first stage of the SCC electoral process began with the registration of members of the electoral bodies in the designated electoral districts on October 23 and will conclude on November 20. The electoral process will proceed to its next stage to conclude with the announcement of the final list of elected members on Monday, December 15 of this year.

The committee reviewed the smart systems, protected with stringent online security, to ensure that the process runs smoothly, with utmost credibility and transparency offering the option of both remote voting system and in-person voting at the designated centres within the nine electoral districts in the nine municipalities of the emirate, namely Sharjah City, Al Dhaid, Khorfakkan, Kalba, Dibba Al Hisn, Al Madam, Al Bataeh, Maliha, and Al Hamriyah.

The electoral panel also discussed the executive plans and mechanisms, logistical and technical requirements and mechanisms, human and financial resources required for the upcoming polls in coordination with the relevant government agencies and stakeholders.

The second edition of the elections to the Sharjah Council features a hybrid system of registration and voting, that is, the voters have an option to cast their vote both in person at the designated polling centres or vote electronically using their “UAE PASS” digital ID on the website www.eccs.shj.ae or the Digital Sharjah mobile application, www.ds.sharjah.ae.