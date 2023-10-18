Sharjah: The Supreme Committee for the 2023 Sharjah Consultative Council Elections recently held its first meeting in the Office of His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah to discuss the conduct of elections in the emirate in accordance with the best global standards of neutrality and transparency.

The Committee thanked His Highness Dr Sheikh Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, for entrusting it with the responsibility of drawing up the framework of the electoral process and supervision of polls.

The Committee lauded the Ruler of Sharjah’s farsighted vision in strengthening the community participation and empowering citizens - both men and women - to take part in the decision-making process through the Sharjah Consultative Council.

The meeting was chaired by Dr Mansour Mohammed bin Nassar, Head of the Legal Department, Government of Sharjah and Chairman of the Supreme Committee for the Sharjah Consultative Council Elections and was attended by committee members, including Major General Saif Al Zari Al Shamsi, Commander-in-Chief of Sharjah Police; Asma Rashid Sultan bin Taliah, Secretary-General of the Sharjah Executive Council; Ahmed Saeed Al Jarwan, Secretary-General of Sharjah Consultative Council; Mohammed Hassan Khalaf, Director-General of the Sharjah Broadcasting Authority; Sheikh Saud bin Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Director of the Sharjah Digital Office; and Issa Saif bin Hanzal, Director of the Legal Department, Government of Sharjah.

Logistics and arrangements

The Supreme Committee on this occasion discussed a number of issues, including the formation of the main committees as stipulated by the Emiri decree reorganising the SCC elections, including the Election Management Committee, the Electoral District Committees, the Media Committee, the Security Committee, and the Smart Systems Committee.

The panel also deliberated on the development of executive plans for the electoral process, forming the necessary work teams in coordination with the various government agencies and departments, and discussing all logistical and technical needs, and human and financial resources that will be needed in days and weeks ahead.

Election timetable

The Committee approved the timetable for the 2023 SCC elections, which will open on Monday, October 23, with the start of registering members of the electoral bodies in the electoral districts. The electoral process concludes with the announcement of the final list of winners on Friday, December 15.

The Supreme Committee also decided to approve registration of voters in various electoral districts electronically using the UAE Pass application.

Hybrid voting process

The Supreme Committee announced that the voting system in the 2023 SCC elections will be hybrid, both online and offline. The citizens will have an option to cast their vote online or electronically, using the latest safe and secure electronic systems, ensuring convenience, transparency and impartiality.