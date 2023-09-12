Abu Dhabi: The 12th edition of the “Building Political Awareness for University Students” forum, organised by the Ministry of State for Federal National Council Affairs (MFNCA) in collaboration with the United Arab Emirates University (UAEU), is set to launch on September 14, at UAEU’s Al Ain campus, under the title "Federal National Council Elections — Evolution and Promising Future”.

Dr Zaki Anwar Nusseibeh, Cultural Adviser to His Highness the President of the UAE and Chancellor of UAEU, said: “The late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, Founding Father of the UAE, believed that development and progress do not rely solely on those in positions of responsibility, but require the collaboration of all citizens and residents in the UAE.

Knowledge, culture, and education form essential pillars of a strong state. - Dr Zaki Anwar Nusseibeh

“Knowledge, culture, and education form essential pillars of a strong state, and with that in mind, we place our hopes and future in the hands of our nation’s people, so that together, we can chart a road map for the future that cements the UAE’s leading position, and enable it to assume the highest ranks on the world stage as we approach our country’s 100-year anniversary.”

“I am pleased that the United Arab Emirates University is participating in the 12th edition of the ‘Building Political Awareness for University Students’ forum, organised by the Ministry of State for Federal National Council Affairs in collaboration with the university, under the title ‘Federal National Council Elections — Evolution and Promising Future’,” he added

Active participation

He said the forum aims to raise awareness among university students about the Political Empowerment Programme of the Federal National Council, equipping them with the knowledge they need to actively participate in shaping a bright future for their country and fulfilling the UAE Centennial 2071 Plan.

“We all look forward to this Forum’s valuable contribution towards raising awareness among university students, who represent the hopes and aspirations of our wise leadership, enhancing their participation in shaping the bright future we all dream of,” Nusseibeh noted.

(The) forum has become a prominent platform for engaging with the youth, enhancing their awareness of parliamentary work in the UAE, and empowering them to play an active role in its advancement and in shaping the future, driven by the forward-thinking vision of the UAE leadership - Tariq Hilal Lootah

Tariq Hilal Lootah, MFNCA Undersecretary, Secretary and member of the National Elections Committee (NEC), said: “The ‘Building Political Awareness for University Students’ forum has become a prominent platform for engaging with the youth, enhancing their awareness of parliamentary work in the UAE, and empowering them to play an active role in its advancement and in shaping the future, driven by the forward-thinking vision of the UAE leadership.”

“This year’s edition of the forum coincides with the fifth Federal National Council elections and examines the electoral experience in the UAE, its achievements, and its future prospects for development, in line with the aspirations and vision of the UAE’s wise leadership,” Lootah continued.

“Our leaders believe in the youth and their abilities, and seek to provide them with all the opportunities they need to actively contribute to the UAE’s ongoing development across all sectors, enabling the nation to achieve its global vision and leadership.”

Forum topics

The current edition of the forum focuses on the achievements of the electoral experience in the UAE and the future prospects for its development and enhancement.

Dr Mohammed Hamad Al Kuwaiti, Head of Cybersecurity for the UAE Government, will discuss cybersecurity in the FNC elections in a dedicated session, to be followed by a talk with Dr Sultan Mohammed Al Nuaimi, Director-General of the Emirates Centre for Strategic Studies and Research, who will discuss the key role of higher education institutions.

Engineer Majed Sultan Al Mesmar, Director-General of the Telecommunications and Digital Government Regulatory Authority (TDRA), member of the National Elections Committee (NEC), will speak about technological advancements in the FNC elections.

Meanwhile, Counsellor Issa Saif bin Handal, Director of the Legal Department of the Government of Sharjah, Chairman of the Sharjah Committee of the 2023 FNC elections, will discuss the role of the emirates’ committees in the elections.

Finally, Ahlam Al Lamki, Head of the Department of Research and Development at the General Women’s Union, will shed light on the Fatima bint Mubarak Political Empowerment Programme for Women. The Forum will conclude with a youth-led session, featuring and moderated by UAEU students.