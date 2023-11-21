Sharjah: The total number of male and female citizens registered in the nine electoral bodies for the Sharjah Consultative Council elections has reached 51,637, exceeding the number of those registered in the 2019 session, which stood at 44,758 registrants.

The Supreme Committee for the Elections of the Consultative Council of the Emirate of Sharjah extended their congratulations to His Highness Dr Sheikh Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, on the occasion of the completion of the first phase of the elections by registering the citizens of the emirate in the electoral bodies, with an increase in percentage over the last round.

Dr Mansour bin Nassar According to Counselor Dr Mansour bin Nassar, Chairman of the Supreme Committee for the SCC Election, the positive indicators of the first phase of the elections herald an integrated electoral cycle in accordance with the visions and directives of Sheikh Sultan.

He pointed out that facilitating the registration process according to the highest standards of accuracy and transparency, and the growing awareness among the people of the emirate of Sharjah of the importance of participating in the elections after achieving the positive results and outcomes from the previous two sessions was reflected in the increased demand for registration.

Electronic trend

The electronic registration dominated 96 per cent of the total numbers registered for electoral bodies, as the registration process was made available electronically using the ‘UAE PASS’ app, in addition to direct registration through nine accredited electoral centres in the emirate’s municipalities over a period of 29 days according to the scheduled election.

Bin Nassar expressed his deep thanks to the SCC Elections Supreme Committee and to all citizens, male and female, for their response and keenness to meet the first phase of the elections by registering with electoral bodies, calling on everyone to continue their interaction with the electoral process to fulfil the call of national duty, all the way to the ballot boxes to choose who represent them and air their voices under the dome of Sharjah Consultative Council.

Registrations by area

The city of Sharjah ranked first in the number of registrants, which reached 25,622, while the city of Khorfakkan came in second place with 9,414 registrants, while the number of registrants in the city of Kalba reached 6,515.

In the elections for the Consultative Council of the Emirate of Sharjah, 3,781 people registered from Dibba Al Hisn and 2,210 from Al Dhaid.

The number of those registered in the Sharjah Consultative Council elections in the Al Madam reached 1,546 registrants, 1,330 in Mleiha, while the Al Bataeh region saw 774 registrants, with 445 registrants in the Al Hamriyah.