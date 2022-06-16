Cairo: Sultan Haitham bin Tariq of Oman Thursday ordered a cabinet reshuffle, appointing three new government ministers, state media reported.
According to a royal decree, Engineer Salim Al Awfi has been appointed as minister of energy and minerals,; Mohammed Al Maamari as minister of awqaf (endowments) and religious affairs; and Dr Hilal Al Sabti as minister of health.
The sultan also decreed the establishment of the Supreme Council for Judiciary, the state television said.
The television cited other royal decrees specifying powers of the Interior Ministry, approving its organizational structure, and amending some provisions of a law on municipal councils.
Since taking office in January 2020, Sultan Haitham has pursued wide reforms in Oman.