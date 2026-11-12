Only two exist: LeBron James' $550,000 Mercedes Maybach heads to auction for a special reason

LeBron James' custom Maybach to be auctioned for charity in New York
Imagine owning a luxury Mercedes Maybach designed by NBA superstar LeBron James himself. Many consider him as the GOAT.
Well, that opportunity is coming later this month, but it certainly won't come cheap.
A specially customised 2027 Mercedes Maybach S 680, designed by James, is heading to auction in New York, with an estimated value of between $425,000 and $550,000.
That's approximately Dh1.56 million to Dh2.02 million.
And what makes this car even more special is that only two nearly identical versions were created.
James is keeping one in his personal collection, while the other will be auctioned to raise money for charity.
The car is anything but an ordinary Mercedes.
Lebron worked with the German luxury carmaker through its MANUFAKTUR Made to Measure programme to create something that reflects his personality.
The vehicle features an exclusive light ivory exterior, a luxurious blue Nappa leather interior and personalised details throughout.
His signature crown logo appears on the headrests, floor mats and other parts of the car.
But there is one detail that makes this Maybach particularly special.
For the first time in Maybach history, the traditional V12 badge has been replaced with a customised badge featuring James' personal logo.
Under the bonnet, the luxury sedan is powered by a 6.0 litre V12 engine producing 621 horsepower.
There is also a personal message hidden inside the car.
The centre console features the geographical coordinates of Akron, Ohio, the city where James grew up.
It is a reminder of his roots and the community he continues to support.
And that connection is also the reason behind the auction.
Proceeds from the sale will benefit the LeBron James Family Foundation and its I PROMISE programme, which supports children and families in Akron through education and other community initiatives.
James said that growing up in Akron, he never imagined having the opportunity to design his own Mercedes Maybach.
Now, he hopes the car can help create opportunities for families in the community that shaped his life.
The customised Mercedes Maybach will be offered by Gooding Christie's during the Retromobile New York Auctions on November 20 and 21.
Before the auction, the car is being displayed at Mercedes Benz Manhattan from November 9 to 16.
It will then move to the Javits Center in New York.
And while the estimated price could reach $550,000, the final amount will depend on how much collectors are willing to pay.
For one lucky buyer, it will be an opportunity to own a car designed by one of basketball's greatest players.
For James, however, the real value of the car could be what it achieves for the families back home.