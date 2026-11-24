LeBron James' wife files legal action against men trespassing family properties
Dubai: Savannah James made a brief appearance on social media just hours after reports emerged that she had sought temporary restraining orders against two men accused of repeatedly turning up uninvited at properties belonging to her family in Los Angeles.
LeBron James’ wife reshared an Instagram Story from Geste Shrimp, a restaurant based in Kahului, Hawaii, adding the caption: “First stop in Maui always!!” She posed along with one of the affiliates from the restaurant.
The post offered a glimpse of Savannah’s time in Maui after TMZ reported that she had filed two separate requests for temporary restraining orders against William Rahman and Jaliere McWhite.
According to court documents obtained by the entertainment news outlet, Savannah is seeking protection for herself, LeBron and their three children Bronny, Bryce and Zhuri.
The filings reportedly describe separate incidents involving the two men at the family’s Los Angeles properties.
In the case of Rahman, Savannah alleged that he arrived at one of the properties in an Uber on November 14 carrying several pieces of luggage. Despite repeated warnings from security, he allegedly refused to leave. Police were called to the property, where Rahman reportedly insisted that the house belonged to him and threatened legal action to have the security personnel removed.
The documents also state that Rahman had been sending mail and packages to the family’s address since December 2025. Savannah’s attorneys reportedly sent him a cease-and-desist letter in February.
The second request concerns McWhite, who was previously reported to have been arrested after allegedly appearing at LeBron’s home and claiming to be the NBA star’s son.
Savannah’s filing alleges that McWhite entered one of the family’s homes on November 6 after relatives had left the front door unlocked. She also claimed that he had appeared at another family property in October, when police intervened and placed him on a mental health hold.
The two requests seek protection for Savannah, LeBron and their three children. At the time of the report, the court had not yet announced a decision on either application.
The social media post did not address the legal developments, with Savannah instead sharing a glimpse of her visit to Maui.