The two requests seek protection for Savannah, LeBron and their three children. At the time of the report, the court had not yet announced a decision on either application.

Savannah’s filing alleges that McWhite entered one of the family’s homes on November 6 after relatives had left the front door unlocked. She also claimed that he had appeared at another family property in October, when police intervened and placed him on a mental health hold.

In the case of Rahman, Savannah alleged that he arrived at one of the properties in an Uber on November 14 carrying several pieces of luggage. Despite repeated warnings from security, he allegedly refused to leave. Police were called to the property, where Rahman reportedly insisted that the house belonged to him and threatened legal action to have the security personnel removed.

Dubai: Savannah James made a brief appearance on social media just hours after reports emerged that she had sought temporary restraining orders against two men accused of repeatedly turning up uninvited at properties belonging to her family in Los Angeles.

Bari is an experienced sportswriter at Gulf News and has been a sports fanatic all his life. He has years of experience covering Golf, Basketball and American Football. He watches all the sports with the hope of learning something from each of them. With an MBA background and expertise in content management, he aims to deliver every news to the audience that helps create interest in the sport for the reader as well. His passion and enthusiasm for the world of sports is what drew him to the journalistic journey.