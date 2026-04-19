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Yas Heat Academy uncovers UAE’s young racing talent with Al Sabq 2026

The grassroots programme was held at the Yas Marina Circuit in Abu Dhabi

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Robert Ilsley, Sports Reporter
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Yas Heat Academy hosted it's second edition of Al Sabq, aiming to find the most talented young motorsport racers in the UAE
Yas Heat Academy hosted it's second edition of Al Sabq, aiming to find the most talented young motorsport racers in the UAE

Dubai: Yas Heat Academy staged the second edition of its flagship grassroots programme, Al Sabq, on Saturday April 18 at Yas Marina Circuit, attracting a record turnout of young Emirati participants.

A total of 26 boys and girls aged 5 to 7 took part in this year’s selection event, double the number from the inaugural 2025 programme which had 13 participants, marking a significant milestone in the initiative’s growth and nationwide reach.

Behind the programme is Mohamed Al Hashmi, Motorsport and Community Engagement Manager at Yas Marina Circuit, who outlines the vision driving the initiative and highlights the rapid growth of youth participation in motorsport across the world.

“This programme focuses on the young Emirati boys and girls from age five to seven,” stated Hasmi.

“We believe it’s our responsibility to create access for children in the UAE to enter motorsport from a young age. With many global competitions starting early, this initiative provides a platform for our young talent to begin competing."

Created to spot and develop the UAE’s most promising young motorsport prospects, Al Sabq gathered participants from across the country for a full-day evaluation at Yas Kartzone.

Drivers were assessed through a mix of on-track performance, fitness and coordination tests, alongside behavioural analysis, offering a well-rounded approach to identifying talent.

“It’s great to see so many young Emirati children interested in motorsport, just from this programme alone we have had double the participation from last year,” said Hasmi.  

“We put them through a range of assessments, from getting comfortable in the karts and on the track to physical and mental challenges, all designed to prepare them for the future, should they choose to pursue motorsport.”

Following a highly competitive selection process, the standout drivers were identified, with:

Faisal Alzaabi, aged 7 years 1 month, from Abu Dhabi (Male Winner 1)

Saif Alshehhi, aged 7 years 2 months, from Abu Dhabi (Male Winner 2)

Ameera Al Mheiri, aged 4 years 7 months, from Abu Dhabi (Top Female Winner)

Each winner earnt fully funded Bambino racing seats in the UAE IAME and Bambino Cup Championship as official Yas Heat Academy drivers.

The 2026 edition also highlighted the presence of female participants, with Ameera finishing within the top 15 drivers, reflecting the programme’s continued commitment to encouraging young Emirati girls to explore opportunities in motorsport.

Speaking on the standout drivers, Hasmi said: “It is inspiring to witness such promising drivers emerging, and we look forward to supporting their journey as they take the next steps in competitive racing.”

The Yas Heat Academy is based at the Yas Marina Circuit, the home of the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, focused on nurturing young motorsport talent in the UAE.

Despite being relatively new, it has already produced notable success stories, including Ava Lawrence, a female driver who has now signed with Aston Martin Aramco Driver Academy and Rashid Al Dhaheri who is now with Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS F1 Junior Team.

“We have seen our grassroots programmes help develop some extremely talented young drivers both male and female, explained Hasmi.

“We introduce children to karting at the grassroots level and support their progression through single-seater categories, including Formula 4 and beyond, with the aim of guiding them all the way to Formula 1.

“Rashid is a big success story for us, he started at Yas Heat Academy at a very young age in the carts and now he’s one of the best Formula 4 drivers.

With plans already in motion for the 2027 edition, AL Sabq is set to further expand its reach and impact as it continues to shape the future of Emirati motorsport.

Robert Ilsley
Robert IlsleySports Reporter
Rob is an experienced sports journalist with a focus on digital publishing. He holds both an undergraduate and master’s degree in sports journalism and has hands-on experience in presenting and commentary. Rob has previously worked in the communications teams at Premier League clubs Everton and Brentford FC. While football is his main passion, he enjoys all sports and loves sharing his enthusiasm with anyone he meets.
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