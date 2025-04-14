Are women hit harder by summer heatwaves? UAE experts break down the risks

The challenges don’t end there. After menopause, women experience a sharp decline in estrogen, which is essential in maintaining healthy blood vessels and promoting skin circulation. With less estrogen, the body’s ability to cool down through vasodilation, the widening of blood vessels to release heat is diminished. Compounding this, older women are more likely to live with chronic conditions such as hypertension or osteoporosis, which can further compromise their heat tolerance. Many also take medications like diuretics, which increase fluid loss and heighten the risk of dehydration, making them even more susceptible to heat-related illnesses.