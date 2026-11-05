Formula 1 CEO Stefano Domenicali mourns the death of former world champion Alan Jones

“I am deeply saddened by the passing of Alan Jones, a true great of our sport and an extraordinary racer. Alan was a formidable competitor, a natural leader and an icon who inspired generations of fans,” he said in a statement.

The Australian, who celebrated his 80th birthday on November 2, remains the last driver from his country to win the Formula 1 Drivers’ Championship. His death was announced by his family through Motorsport Australia, with wife Amanda Butler-Davis confirming that he passed away on November 5.

Jones finished his Formula 1 career with 12 Grand Prix victories from 116 starts. He later became a motorsport broadcaster in Australia. The F1 legend will always be remembered for his contribution to the Motorsport.

He secured his maiden Grand Prix victory with Shadow at the 1977 Austrian Grand Prix before joining Williams in 1978. His defining season came in 1980, when he won five races to claim the drivers’ title, becoming only the second Australian champion after Jack Brabham.

Bari is an experienced sportswriter at Gulf News and has been a sports fanatic all his life. He has years of experience covering Golf, Basketball and American Football. He watches all the sports with the hope of learning something from each of them. With an MBA background and expertise in content management, he aims to deliver every news to the audience that helps create interest in the sport for the reader as well. His passion and enthusiasm for the world of sports is what drew him to the journalistic journey.