Formula 1 CEO Stefano Domenicali mourns the death of former world champion Alan Jones

Stefano Domenicali pays tribute to F1 legend Alan Jones after his passing
Dubai: Formula 1 president and CEO Stefano Domenicali has paid tribute to former world champion Alan Jones, who died on Thursday at the age of 80 following a short illness.
The Australian, who celebrated his 80th birthday on November 2, remains the last driver from his country to win the Formula 1 Drivers’ Championship. His death was announced by his family through Motorsport Australia, with wife Amanda Butler-Davis confirming that he passed away on November 5.
Domenicali described Jones as a great of the sport and an inspiration to generations of fans, particularly in Australia.
“I am deeply saddened by the passing of Alan Jones, a true great of our sport and an extraordinary racer. Alan was a formidable competitor, a natural leader and an icon who inspired generations of fans,” he said in a statement.
He also highlighted Jones’ contribution to Williams, adding that the Australian would be remembered for bringing the team its first Drivers’ and Constructors’ championships in 1980.
Jones made his Formula 1 debut at the 1975 Spanish Grand Prix with Hesketh. During his career, which ran until 1986, he also raced for Surtees, Shadow, Williams, Arrows and Haas Lola, among other teams.
He secured his maiden Grand Prix victory with Shadow at the 1977 Austrian Grand Prix before joining Williams in 1978. His defining season came in 1980, when he won five races to claim the drivers’ title, becoming only the second Australian champion after Jack Brabham.
Jones finished his Formula 1 career with 12 Grand Prix victories from 116 starts. He later became a motorsport broadcaster in Australia. The F1 legend will always be remembered for his contribution to the Motorsport.