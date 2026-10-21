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Formula 1 set to restore full race distances in 2028

F1’s maximum race distance is set to be shortened by 15km from the 2027 season

Last updated:
Robert Ilsley, Sports Reporter
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Ferrari driver Lewis Hamilton had previously voiced his opposition to the shorter races.
Ferrari driver Lewis Hamilton had previously voiced his opposition to the shorter races.
Virendra Saklani/Gulf News archives

Dubai: Formula 1 will reinstate its traditional grand prix distance in 2028, following a temporary reduction next season.

The maximum race distance will be shortened by 15km for the 2027 campaign, falling from 305km (189.5 miles) to 290km (180.2 miles).

The decision was made in response to circumstances surrounding the engine regulation changes coming into effect next year.

The new hybrid power units introduced this year, which deliver an almost equal split between combustion and electrical power, have faced criticism for diminishing the influence of driver ability.

That balance will be adjusted in two stages, reaching a 60-40 split by 2028. The change will allow drivers to maintain maximum power for longer periods.

However, the revised power units will consume more fuel. This became a particular issue after it emerged that some teams were considering retaining their existing chassis for next season as a cost-saving measure.

Because the fuel tank is integrated into the chassis, its capacity could not be altered, raising concerns that those teams might struggle to complete grand prix distances with their current tanks.

The shorter format will apply to only a small number of circuits where fuel consumption is particularly high.

The FIA, Formula 1's governing body, released its 2027 regulations this week. The document also outlined provisions for 2028, including a clause reversing the reduction and restoring the maximum race distance to 305km.

Ferrari driver Lewis Hamilton had previously voiced his opposition to the shorter races.

The 41-year-old Briton said: "The races should be longer because the races are physically easier than ever before. So shortening, I don't think, makes much sense.

"This is supposed to be the sport that's the most physically demanding - mentally and physically. There are some that are just so hot and ultimately you are on the edge. Like Singapore is incredibly hot and demanding.

"But that's where I think you want to see athletes - just right on the edge, right? Right at the edge of their performance, having to actually push their bodies further because that's what this sport is about - pushing, pushing the levels and pushing the boundaries."

Robert Ilsley
Robert IlsleySports Reporter
Rob is an experienced sports reporter with a focus on digital publishing. He holds both an undergraduate and master’s degree in sports journalism and has hands-on experience in presenting and commentary. Rob has previously worked in the communications teams at Premier League clubs Everton and Brentford FC. While football is his main passion, he enjoys all sports and loves sharing his enthusiasm with anyone he meets.
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