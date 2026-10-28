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Kings of Leon replace Zara Larsson at Abu Dhabi F1 concerts, joining Lewis Capaldi for opening night

Grammy-winning Kings of Leon replace Zara Larsson at Abu Dhabi Grand Prix

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Manjusha Radhakrishnan, Entertainment, Lifestyle and Sport Editor
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Grammy-winning Kings of Leon replace Zara Larsson at Abu Dhabi Grand Prix
Grammy-winning Kings of Leon replace Zara Larsson at Abu Dhabi Grand Prix

Rock heavyweights Kings of Leon are heading to Abu Dhabi this December, replacing Swedish pop star Zara Larsson at the Formula 1 Etihad Airways Abu Dhabi Grand Prix 2026 After-Race Concerts.

The multi-Grammy-winning American band will share the stage with Scottish singer-songwriter Lewis Capaldi on Thursday, December 3, kicking off four nights of live music at Etihad Live on Yas Island.

The announcement, made on Wednesday, October 28, confirms that Larsson, who was previously scheduled to perform, will no longer be part of the line-up. Organisers have not disclosed the reason for her withdrawal.

For rock fans, however, the replacement is a major draw. Kings of Leon, the band behind global hits such as Sex on Fire and Use Somebody, have spent more than two decades building a reputation for their stadium-sized anthems and electrifying live performances.

Since bursting onto the music scene in 2003, the band have sold more than 20 million albums and nearly 40 million singles worldwide. Their trophy cabinet includes four Grammy Awards, two BRIT Awards and three NME Awards.

Their concert history is equally impressive, with headline appearances at Glastonbury, Coachella, Lollapalooza and the Reading and Leeds Festivals. In 2024, they also headlined London's Hyde Park for the fifth time, matching a record held by The Rolling Stones.

The Abu Dhabi gig comes at an exciting time for the band, whose tenth studio album, O My Beloved, is scheduled for release on November 6. The self-produced record explores family, gratitude and the experiences that have shaped their musical journey.

David Powell, Chief Portfolio & Strategy Officer at Ethara, said: "Kings of Leon are one of the biggest names in rock music, with a catalogue of hits that audiences around the world know and love. Having them perform alongside Lewis Capaldi makes for a strong opening to this year's After-Race Concerts and a great addition to the Yasalam presented by etisalat festival, setting the stage for one of the biggest entertainment events of the year."

Jennifer Lopez, Imagine Dragons and more: Who else is performing?

Kings of Leon and Capaldi are just the beginning of a packed entertainment calendar at this year's Formula 1 season finale.

Friday, December 4, will see global superstar Jennifer Lopez and singer Alex Warren take the stage, while Imagine Dragons will headline Saturday's concert on December 5.

The festivities will wrap up on Sunday, December 6, with performances by electronic music duo The Chainsmokers and Irish rock band The Script.

Music lovers can also look forward to legendary Italian tenor Andrea Bocelli, who will perform at the inaugural Yasalam Classics concert on Wednesday, December 2.

Meanwhile, electronic music fans have plenty to celebrate, with Anyma bringing his ÆDEN show to the Official After-Party on December 4. DJs Black Coffee, CamelPhat and Shimza will also perform at 16/360 across three days.

The concerts are part of Yasalam presented by etisalat, the entertainment programme organised by Ethara Live alongside the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

The 2026 race weekend runs from December 3 to 6 at Yas Marina Circuit, bringing together Formula 1 action, international music stars and entertainment across Yas Island.

Last year's Abu Dhabi Grand Prix attracted a record 339,000 attendees, underlining the event's growing appeal beyond motorsport.

How to get tickets

Access to the After-Race Concerts is available through eligible Abu Dhabi Grand Prix ticket packages, with upgrades also on offer.

Manjusha Radhakrishnan
Manjusha RadhakrishnanEntertainment, Lifestyle and Sport Editor
Manjusha Radhakrishnan has been slaying entertainment news and celebrity interviews in Dubai for 18 years—and she’s just getting started. As Entertainment Editor, she covers Bollywood movie reviews, Hollywood scoops, Pakistani dramas, and world cinema. Red carpets? She’s walked them all—Europe, North America, Macau—covering IIFA (Bollywood Oscars) and Zee Cine Awards like a pro. She’s been on CNN with Becky Anderson dropping Bollywood truth bombs like Salman Khan Black Buck hunting conviction and hosted panels with directors like Bollywood’s Kabir Khan and Indian cricketer Harbhajan Singh. She has also covered film festivals around the globe. Oh, and did we mention she landed the cover of Xpedition Magazine as one of the UAE’s 50 most influential icons? She was also the resident Bollywood guru on Dubai TV’s Insider Arabia and Saudi TV, where she dishes out the latest scoop and celebrity news. Her interview roster reads like a dream guest list—Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Shah Rukh Khan, Robbie Williams, Sean Penn, Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt, Joaquin Phoenix, and Morgan Freeman. From breaking celeb news to making stars spill secrets, Manjusha doesn’t just cover entertainment—she owns it while looking like a star herself.
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Formula1MusicAbu Dhabi

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