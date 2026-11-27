Music and tennis icons unite in a half-century bond of passion and equality
Dubai: Music legend Elton John has celebrated more than five decades of friendship with tennis icon Billie Jean King, praising her passion for sport and her longstanding fight for equality.
The singer shared a heartfelt tribute to King on Instagram, recalling how her determination impressed him from the moment they first met.
John said he had watched that same passion shape her achievements on the tennis court and her efforts to promote equality beyond sport.
"Billie Jean King and I have been friends for more than 50 years. From the moment we met, I loved her passion. Over the years I've seen that same passion in the way she's pushed herself on court and fought for equality off it," he wrote.
The singer also encouraged his followers to watch Give Me The Ball!, a documentary in which King tells her story in her own words.
Describing her as one of the world's greatest sporting heroes, John praised her determination and the sacrifices she had made in support of others.
The tribute highlighted a friendship that has spanned more than half a century, bringing together two prominent figures from music and sport.
King is widely recognised not only for her achievements in tennis but also for her advocacy of gender equality. Her efforts to improve opportunities for women in sport have made her an influential figure beyond the tennis world.
John, one of the world's best-selling music artists, has sold more than 300 million records worldwide. His career has earned him five Grammy Awards, two Academy Awards, a Primetime Emmy, a Tony Award, two Golden Globes and the Kennedy Center Honors. He is also an EGOT winner.
He began learning piano at an early age and won a scholarship to the Royal Academy of Music. In the 1960s, he performed with the blues band Bluesology before beginning his songwriting partnership with lyricist Bernie Taupin.
His life was portrayed in the 2019 biographical film Rocketman, named after his 1972 hit song and featuring his journey from musical prodigy to international star.
John and Canadian filmmaker David Furnish entered a civil partnership in 2005 and married in 2014, following the legalisation of same-sex marriage in England and Wales.
With inputs from IANS